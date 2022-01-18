Omicron has arrived.
Everything has changed.
Everything except the bottom line: Get vaccinated if you want to avoid landing in the hospital or dying. And that includes getting a booster shot.
That’s the lessons served up so far by Omicron — a new COVID variant that spreads far more easily, but may cause somewhat less serious disease.
Omicron now accounts for almost all new infections in Arizona, wiping out the Delta strain. That largely accounts for the 266% increase in new cases in Arizona as a daily average in the past two weeks.
Deaths and hospitalizations have risen more slowly — especially among the vaccinated.
Early this week, Gila County reported a 141% increase in new infections — but a 12% decline in hospitalizations as a daily average. The county still had a death rate of 1.32 per 100,000 — compared to a statewide average of 0.82.
Omicron apparently causes far more “breakthrough” infections among people with just two shots of the vaccine as well as people who have recovered from infection by a previous strain.
Omicron appears to reduce the protection of two shots or “natural immunity” to 30% or 40%. However, the booster shot appears to return protection to 80% or 90% — both for people with two previous shots and people who have recovered from another strain.
Only about a third of the people who got vaccinated originally have gotten a booster shot. This means the country has far less protection from a much faster spreading strain than it did just a month ago.
That’s especially worrisome in northern Arizona, where off-reservation vaccination rates are among the lowest in the nation.
Only 48% of Gila County residents have gotten at least one shot. That includes just 14% of those younger than 20 and 77% of those older than 65.
Despite millions in federal pandemic assistance to county health departments, towns and school districts, the region remains poorly prepared for the long-predicted spread of a new, much faster spreading strain.
The federal Food and Drug Administration recommended booster shots for everyone over the age of 12 more than a month ago, but the share of people seeking booster shots has lagged. The boosters still offer the best protection against Omicron — almost eliminating the risk of death for most people. However, few cities or counties have offered the widely advertised booster clinics that increased vaccination rates in the early days of the pandemic.
Worse yet, many people can’t find either testing sites or the in-home test kits that can reveal an early infection. Doctors say those test kits remain the best way for someone to determine if they’re infected so they can quarantine before they spread it to anyone else.
Moreover, the best treatments work only if taken within days of the first symptoms. That includes the existing monoclonal antibody tests and a new, just-approved antiviral pill. Both treatments can reduce the risk of hospitalization by about 80% if taken within days of when symptoms start. However, only about half of the existing monoclonal antibody treatments work against Omicron — which means the effective treatments are in short supply. The new antiviral pill won’t be widely available for a couple of weeks more.
The federal government has just adopted a new regulation requiring that all health plans provide people with at least eight free or low-cost at home COVID test kits per month. In addition, the federal government plans to buy 500 million test kits for free distribution nationally.
However, at the moment, many drugstores are sold out of the test kits and test sites run by county health departments either have long lines or a limited number of appointments. The Gila County health department has actually shut down its test site in northern Gila County, although it has received millions from the federal government to combat the pandemic.
Epidemiologists warn that Omicron will likely continue to spread rapidly in the next month or two — based on what the strain did in places like South Africa.
Nonetheless, the World Health Organization now predicts half of the population of Europe will be infected with Omicron in the next eight weeks — with cases doubling every two weeks.
One analysis found that in places like Seattle and New York, Omicron caused a record-breaking peak in new infections — followed by a smaller but still deadly peak in hospitalizations and deaths three or four weeks later.
So far, Arizona looks like it’s at the beginning of that trend — with a 266% increase in cases as a daily average in the past two weeks — including a 639% increase in Santa Cruz County. Hospitalizations statewide so far have increased a much more modest 17%.
The lower rate of hospitalizations and deaths probably reflects the tendency of Omicron to cause less serious illness — because it’s less likely to penetrate deep into the lungs. But it also reflects the impact of vaccinations — with 58% of the state’s population now fully vaccinated.
The unvaccinated are roughly five times more likely to get infected and 13 times more likely to die — a ratio that appears to be holding true for Omicron as well.
The explosive spread of Omicron will likely lead to a somewhat less terrible spike in hospitalizations and deaths in Arizona in the next few weeks, say epidemiologists. The state may face even bigger spikes than places like New York and Seattle because of a much lower vaccination rate.
For instance, once Omicron hit New York City, weekly cases jumped from about 600 per 100,000 to more like 3,200 among the not fully vaccinated. However, among the fully vaccinated, cases jumped from about 50 to about 500 per 100,000.
The same thing happened in Seattle. Among the unvaccinated, the daily average rate per 100,000 rose from about 50 to about 350. The rate among the vaccinated rose from about 30 to about 100.
The difference between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated was even more stark when it came to hospitalizations and deaths.
Among the unvaccinated in New York, the weekly hospitalization rate rose from about 15 to about 80 per 100,000. Among the vaccinated, it went from about 1 to about 5. The same pattern held true in Seattle.
The trend in deaths caused by Omicron also showed the same stark difference between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.
In New York, the weekly death rate went from about 2 to about 5 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated. Deaths remain almost non-existent among the vaccinated. The same pattern held true in Seattle.
So if Omicron causes a four- to sixfold increase in infections, it will still end up setting new records for deaths and hospitalizations — even if the risk of death is lower on a case-by-case basis.
And while the statistics keep changing and the odds of wiping out COVID keep dwindling, the solution is actually still the same as always:
Get vaccinated.
Get boosted.
If you’re sick, stay home.
If you were exposed, get tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!