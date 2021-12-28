Vaccines work.
That’s the stark message that emerges from an Arizona Department of Health Services report comparing COVID infection and death rates among the unvaccinated.
The data shows that in Arizona the unvaccinated are four times as likely to get infected and 15 times more likely to die.
The statistics gathered in Arizona in October show that the vaccine nearly eliminates the risk of death among younger people — and dramatically reduces the risk among the elderly.
The study came out before the arrival of the Omicron variant, which appears to spread much more easily. Omicron also appears better able to cause a breakthrough infection, both among the fully vaccinated and among people who have recovered from infection by another variant.
Omicron appears to reduce protection offered by two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine from about 95% to perhaps 35% or 45%. It all but eliminates the protection offered by recovery from a previous infection, according to preliminary reports that have generally not been published in peer-reviewed scientific journals.
Fortunately, preliminary studies suggest that getting a booster shot could restore protection to 90%. Also, studies show that Omicron may cause somewhat less serious illness than the Delta strain — especially in the previously vaccinated and those with booster shots.
The state study shows that the death rate from COVID remains minimal for those younger than 29, whether or not they’re vaccinated. However, the death rate — and the advantage of a vaccine — rises steadily with age. For those 30 to 49, the death rate’s between 5% and 10% for the unvaccinated — but still almost non-existent for the vaccinated. The death rate rises to just over 10% for ages 50 to 64, with almost no deaths among the vaccinated.
Once you get to ages 65 to 79, the death rate climbs to perhaps 40% at the upper age limit for the unvaccinated. Even vaccinated people in that age group face a significant risk of death — about 3%.
Above 80, the death rate soars to 70% for the unvaccinated, but remains below 10% for the vaccinated.
The figures underscore the message from public health officials — especially during the holidays when families gather.
Even though people younger than 30 face only a small risk of death, they still face a high risk of infection — and can easily pass along an infection that will kill even their fully vaccinated friends and relatives.
This also helps explain a recent, new surge in deaths in nursing homes, although most residents are fully vaccinated.
The Navajo Nation had it right when it launched an all out vaccination campaign with the message “protect your elders.” The campaign resulted in a high vaccination rate on the reservation — but the off-reservation populations in Arizona appear far more indifferent to the survival of the elderly.
Vaccination remains the best way to contain the pandemic, say doctors — especially given the risk that new, mutated, highly infectious strains like Omicron will rip through the population.
Fortunately, a recent poll found that half of Arizona households say they will enforce their own vaccine mandates to protect their elderly relatives. Some 54% of those surveyed said they will not invite unvaccinated guests to their family get-togethers to protect elderly family members.
Unfortunately, Gila County continues to lag when it comes to vaccinations. Only 47% of the population has gotten at least one shot — including just 12% of those under 20.
The county has an infection rate that’s 24% higher than the state average and a death rate that’s 64% above the state average — linked to a vaccination rate that’s 36% below the state average.
Only about 68 people a day are still getting vaccinated in the county — which includes booster shots. About 239 people are getting tested daily — and 8% of those tests are coming back positive — as of last Tuesday.
About 23% of the county’s population has recovered from an infection. If you could add that 23% to the 47% who have been vaccinated — you’d be closing in on “herd immunity.” But it’s unclear how many people who have recovered from an infection have been vaccinated. Moreover, it looks like recovery from an infection — so-called “natural immunity” — will offer little protection from Omicron — and vaccination will only offer strong protection if you get a booster shot.
And few people are getting boosters.
So nearly two years into the pandemic and after spending billions of federal assistance — we’re poorly prepared for the mutated, highly infectious strain the experts have been warning us would show up from the start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!