30,Arizona will likely face a potentially lethal shortage of ventilators and ICU hospital beds, according to state and national projections.
State models of the likely course of COVID 19 suggest we’ll need three to five times as many ventilators as we have at present – with much of the rest of the world also clamoring for the breathing machines.
Unfortunately, a decade-long federal effort to work with a private company to create a supply of simple, low-cost ventilators faltered. The stockpile of traditional ventilators intended for just such a pandemic has proven inadequate – as have efforts to convince corporations to rush production of new ventilators.
The lack of ventilators could prove the weak link in the effort to keep people alive when COVID-19 shuts down to their lungs.
Arizona will could need to temporarily double its supply of ICU hospital beds to 3,000 to cope with COVID cases. Overall, the state will need an additional 13,000 hospital beds, on top of the 16,000 licensed beds in the state now, according to estimates by the Arizona Department of Health Resources.
Those estimates assume the state will maintain – and perhaps tighten – the social distancing rules already in effect. Arizona this week issued a shelter in place order, which bars leaving residences for anything except for food, medicine, outdoor exercise and other "essential activities."
Arizona’s death toll this week hit 20, with nearly 1,000 confirmed cases.
Nationally, President Donald Trump this week extended until April 30 federal guidelines urging social distancing, abandoning the hope businesses could start to reopen by Easter. His advisors cited projections suggesting that even with restrictions effect until the end of April, the nation could see 200,000 deaths in the next few months from the virus.
One just-published national study estimated the virus will kill perhaps 81,000 Americans in a four-month period, even if states all adopt tough social distancing regulations. If states drop those restrictions or people ignore the recommendations, the death toll could rise to 2 million.
The study provided state-by-state estimates of the impact of peak hospital demand. Nationally, we’ll need an extra 64,000 hospital beds, 17,000 ICU beds and 20,000 ventilators – and that’s assuming a ban on all non-essential surgeries and procedures.
Restrictions “are urgently needed given that peak volumes are estimated to be only three weeks away,” concluded the study authors. “The estimated excess demand on hospital systems is predicated on the enactment of social distancing measures in all states that have not done so already within the next week and maintenance of these measures throughout the epidemic.”
The study was funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and published this week in the journal MedRX.
The study noted that with no social distancing restrictions and closures, the virus could infect 25 to 70 percent of the US population and produce perhaps 2 million deaths. With the restrictions in place, the spread could be limited to less than 5 percent of the population and the death toll in four months to somewhere between 38,000 and 162,000, concluded the study authors.
A lack of ventilators may prove the key chokepoint in treating people with life-threatening symptoms. Doctors have no proven drug to lessen the symptoms of the infection. They can provide only supportive care of the pneumonia-like effects of the virus. Although 80 percent of those infected suffer relatively mild symptoms and may not even get tested, some 20 percent suffer serious symptoms. About 6 percent of those suffer life-threatening symptoms, especially the elderly with pre-existing health problems, according to estimates based on the course of the disease in various countries.
The study suggested that the peak demand on the hospital system in Arizona will come relatively early – between April 7 and April 21. That’s sooner than Arizona Department of Health Services Director Cara Christ predicted at a press conference last week, based on other projections.
Nationally, nearly 300,000 people infected by the virus will be hospitalized at the peak of infections in mid to late April. Of those, some 50,000 will likely need an ICU bed. Most of the people in the ICU will also need the support of a respirator – sometimes for a week or more.
The projections suggest Arizona won’t emerge from the hospital crisis until late May or early June.
At the peak of the infection in Arizona, COVID patients will need 5,400 hospital beds, 800 ICU beds and 436 ventilators in excess of the normal demand for those items, according to the MedRX study. Those are daunting numbers, but less than the more pessimistic estimates in the state’s projections.
Dr. Christ said the state’s already working to increase the number of staffed hospital beds and ICU units.
For instance, Payson Regional Medical Center is scrambling to equip hospital rooms that had been effectively mothballed or had been converted to post-hospital transitional beds.
The state’s also working the US Army Corps of Engineers to set up tent hospitals in the Valley and Tucson.
Dr. Christ estimated that the state will need to increase the number of ventilators from the current roughly 1,000 to as many as 5,000.
Unfortunately, Arizona will have to compete with many other states for the limited supply of additional ventilators. New York alone has appealed to the federal government for an additional 30,000 or 40,000 ventilators.
Arizona state also anticipates a critical shortage of gloves, masks and gowns for nurses and doctors. The epidemic has already taken a heavy toll on doctors and nurses in Italy, Spain, China and hard-hit areas in the US like New York. Many medical professionals have gotten infected themselves because they run out of masks, gloves and gowns or have to reuse the equipment they do have.
Nationwide, the US has about 160,000 ventilators, with another 16,500 in a national, strategic stockpile.
Unfortunately, efforts to convert auto manufacturing plants into ventilator factories have largely failed. The US has been reluctant to use war-time authority to order other manufacturing firms to convert assembly lines to produce ventilators.
The existing ventilator manufacturers worldwide say they’re already running at peak capacity.
High-end, computerized ventilators cost $10,000 to $50,000 and require extensive training in order to operate. Moreover, most of the ventilator companies have a complicated global supply chain, heavily reliant on parts manufactured in China. Roughly half of the ventilators in use in the US are produced overseas.
China began buying up ventilators when the epidemic hit there in January, with the US slow to begin its own search for the complex machines. The US had also failed to maintain supplies of ventilators, masks, gowns and gloves in the strategic stockpile, after depleting the supplies in the course of a series of less serious epidemics – including SARS and MERS and Swine Flu – also respiratory viruses.
The US in recent weeks got close to a deal with General Motors and Ventec Life Systems to produce ventilators on an emergency basis, but cancelled the announcement of the $1 billion deal at the last minute, according to an article in the New York Times.
The government originally wanted to order 80,000 ventilators, but the initial order would have involved just 20,000 ventilators. Even that shrank to about 7,500 ventilators. The federal government ultimately put the joint venture on hold, unsure about the number of ventilators needed, the cost and the timeline. The government is now investigating other alternatives.
Unfortunately, an earlier, decade-long effort to partner with a medical device manufacturer to produce a large supply of easy-to-use, $3,000 ventilators also floundered, according to another account published in the New York Times.
The US launched the project 13 years ago, hoping to develop a simple, cheap, portable ventilator for use in just such a crisis – not to mention use in remote areas like the Navajo Nation, now on lockdown because of a growing cluster of COVID-19 cases.
The project was launched in the shadow of a series of near misses from SARS, MERS and H1N1, which infected 60 million and killed 12,000 in the US. The federal government hoped to replenish its stockpile with ventilators for an emergency. The government paid $6 million upfront to jumpstart research for the project, with a promise to buy 40,000 ventilators.
The project made progress until Newport Medical Instruments in Costa Mesa, California, was bought out by a much larger medical supply company for $100 million, amidst a rash of consolidations in the medical device industry. Covidien, a large medical device manufacturer, already made a much more expensive line of ventilators. Newport Medical produced three prototypes, but Covidien seemed to lose interest – eventually cancelling the contract, according to the Times account.
The government started over in 2015 with a Dutch company called Philips, with a contract that calls for the delivery of 10,000 units in mid 2020.
