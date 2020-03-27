With the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Gila County reported Friday, Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey issued an emergency proclamation limiting the operations of certain businesses.
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, starting March 27, all bars, movie theaters and fitness gyms in Payson must close.
Additionally, all restaurants must end on-site dining. Restaurants can continue to serve through pick up, delivery and drive-thru operations. Restaurants are allowed to sell beer and wine with to-go orders.
