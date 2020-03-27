Duza's on Main Curbside Service contributed photo

Victoria Duzic delivers food to a customer taking advantage of the new curbside service offered by Duza’s Kitchen and other area restaurants. Dining in services have been suspended at all area restaurants. 

 Contributed photo

With the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Gila County reported Friday, Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey issued an emergency proclamation limiting the operations of certain businesses. 

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, starting March 27, all bars, movie theaters and fitness gyms in Payson must close. 

Additionally, all restaurants must end on-site dining. Restaurants can continue to serve through pick up, delivery and drive-thru operations. Restaurants are allowed to sell beer and wine with to-go orders. 

Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.