The promised help from the National Guard has arrived in Payson to help with food deliveries at food banks.
The guard has replaced many of the older volunteers who are staying home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Chuck Proudfoot, chair of the Payson Area Food Drive.
But few residents know they are here.
It wasn’t until a National Guard trooper posted on social media Wednesday that there was, “a ton of food but no one is coming by” the Community Presbyterian Deacon’s Pantry that people realized the guard was finally in town.
Proudfoot, who also helps organize the deacon’s pantry, said that the guardsmen are helping unload and organize donations and food from United Food Bank.
He said the food situation is better with their help and they now have more food options, like soup, canned beef and trail mix.
“We were really worried about the last week of March,” he said.
On March 19, Gov. Doug Ducey said he was activating the National Guard to assist grocery stores and food banks with re-stocking shelves in the face of heightened demand.
He also released millions of dollars to purchase food for the hungry. Arizona received $9.8 million from the federal Emergency Food Assistance Program to provide food and nutrition assistance at no cost to low-income individuals.
The dollars come from the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. According to Ducey, $7.34 million of what the state is getting will be dedicated to purchasing food and $2.5 million will help regional food banks to store and distribute food to distribution sites.
Eligibility is available to households where the gross income does not exceed 185% of the federal poverty level. That is $37,167 for a family of three.
Those seeking help need to provide photo ID and proof of address like a utility bill, though those who are homeless can identify the location where they stay at night.
There is no requirement for proof of income, with applicants instead required to sign a form that they meet the guidelines and that they will not sell or exchange the food they receive.
The troops show up each time Rim Country food banks get a delivery.
Proudfoot said the National Guard is helping at each of the area’s food banks.
“They were there to help run the bank, prepare food bags and get people bags,” he said.
