The two women’s golf associations that play regularly at Payson Golf Club have postponed their seasons because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Payson Women’s Golf Association was scheduled to begin its weekly 18-hole action with a kickoff breakfast on March 31. However, they’ve postponed the season indefinitely.
They had hoped to push the start of the season back a week to April 7 but scrapped that plan on April 2.
“We decided to not start until people’s lives are getting back to normal,” said PWGA president Sharon Vaplon. “We have 14 people and five of them have some issue and don’t want to get out (in this current situation).”
Payson Niners
The Payson Niners, a group of 16-18 women who play nine holes at Payson Golf Club every Thursday, pushed their season starting date from April 2 to May 7.
There are 16-18 women signed up for this season, according to vice president Mary Quigley.
Contact the reporter at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!