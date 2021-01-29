The Longhorns overcame three forfeit losses in a win over Eastmark and four more in a win over Winslow.
But wrestling teams can’t keep digging themselves out of those kinds of holes without getting buried against some of the best opponents they’ll see.
They faced their toughest of the young campaign on Saturday, Jan. 23 in Wilson Dome.
And San Tan Valley Combs took advantage of 24 forfeit points to hand Payson its first loss in three matches this season, 48-30.
The Coyotes won at nine of the 14 weights and picked up six points in six of their nine wins. The Coyotes recorded two pins to go with the four forfeit victories.
Toby Gressley (182) and Travis Christianson (182) both improved to 3-0 win pins. They were Payson’s only two wins at contested weights.
Hunter Bramlett (106), Sal Sellis (195) and Soto Sellis (220, 3-0) all won by forfeit.
But five wins just wasn’t enough as the Longhorns gave away too many points to beat a good team like the Coyotes, who placed 12th in last year’s state tournament.
They dominated Eastmark and got by Winslow despite sending a wrestler onto the mat at just one of the four lightest weights. But added heavyweight to the equation as Caleb Osier wrestled a much more competitive and beneficial JV match prior to the varsity match, than to face defending heavyweight state champion Taniela Taunima, who earned the forfeit to end the scoring.
The Coyotes will return to Payson for the Div. 3 Section 2 Tournament on March 13. They locked up the decision when Cody Owen won by pin over Nick Dimbat at 170 to give the visitors a 30-point cushion, 42-12, with four weights remaining.
In a thrilling match at 132, 2020 state runner-up Brady McDougal survived 6-4 in overtime against Jacob Roberts. McDougal managed a quick takedown early in the 1-minute sudden-victory extra period.
Roberts fell to 2-1 on the young season after opening with a pin against Eastwood’s Spencer Britton on Jan. 20 and a forfeit win over Winslow on Friday, Jan. 22.
Seth Fernandez, who finished second at 145 last season, handed Ayden Ormand (2-1) his first loss by major decision at 152. Lasting all six minutes with the chance to learn from the senior should prove a valuable experience for the sophomore.
Troy Daniels (145) should also benefit from facing Michael Davenport, a state qualifier at 132 a year ago.
This week’s matches at Snowflake on Wednesday, Jan. 27 and at home against Cottonwood Mingus on Friday, Jan. 29, have both been postponed because of the Jan. 25-26 snowstorm.
One of the three matches originally scheduled for this week will happen as the Longhorns travel to take on Queen Creek American Leadership Academy at noon on Saturday, Jan. 30.
The postponed Mingus match has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27 at Wilson Dome. The Snowflake postponement has been rescheduled for Friday, March 5 at 5 p.m. at Snowflake.
