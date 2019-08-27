Payson, AZ (85541)

Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.