PMGA-Bob Parkinson Putting

Bob Parkinson, shown here putting on #18 at Payson Golf Club earlier this season, won the B Flight in the Payson Men's Golf Association's 3 C;ib + Putter Tournament on Sept. 7, 2022.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Dave Herbert fired a net 71 to edge Chuck Dodd (72) by a stroke to win the A Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association 3 Club + Putter Tournament at Paysong Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Paul Christianson, Alex Armenta and Chip Yeomans tied for third with 76.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.