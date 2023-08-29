St. Johns quarterback Clance Wiltbank gets the pass off under pressure from Blue Ridge's Jace Barton (41) as Noah Chee also rushes the passer, while a pair of St. Johns linemen do their best to give Wiltbank time to throw on Friday at Blue Ridge.
Blue Ridge quarterback Luke Berlin passes the ball against St. Johns with plenty of time to throw thanks to the block of tight end Logan Robison (9) on St. Johns' Preston Lindsey (25), as Blue Ridge's Hunter Krause (5), Jace Barton (41) and Rondai Burnette (77) also help out. Also pictured is St. Johns' Oscar Jarmillo.
Two of the most successful football programs in Arizona high school history faced each other on Friday, Aug. 25, as St. Johns traveled to Blue Ridge.
The 3A Yellowjackets don't play many smaller 2A schools, but St. Johns is the exception because the Redskins have shown an ability to compete with the bigger schools over the decades. St. Johns has won eight state championships.
