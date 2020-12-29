Payson boasts several three-sport athletes. Those are the kids who represent the Longhorns in all three sports seasons.
But Mike Dominguez is a rare four-sport athlete. He plays soccer and football in the fall, basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring.
Once in a while, a student-athlete tries to compete in two sports in the same season.
Sometimes they succeed.
Sometimes they don’t.
And now and then, someone like Dominguez comes along.
The Payson High junior excelled in both soccer and football this fall.
And that’s easy to prove with a glance at the all-region teams as coaches voted Dominguez to the first-team in both sports.
He earned First Team All-2A Central Boys Soccer accolades for his play as a left back defender and All-3A Metro East First Team status as a punter in football. He also served as the Longhorns’ place-kicker and kicked off.
He attends all soccer practices and works on his kicking and punting when he can.
“Coach (Joe) Perone coaches me for the most part on weekends or my free time or his free time, whenever we can get some work done,” Dominguez said. “He really helps me. He’s basically my personal coach, but he does it on his own free will because he wants to.”
Memorable day
Things worked out nicely for him on October 23 when he played in a soccer game at Phoenix North Valley Christian and a football game at Fountain Hills. It was a good day as the Longhorns won both games.
Basketball
He’s playing on the junior varsity basketball team. The season would normally be well underway by now. But COVID-19 has led to the start of the season being postponed about six weeks. A shortened season is scheduled to tip off on Jan. 19.
Dominguez is a 5-foot-11 180-pound forward/center.
“I’m very excited this year,” he said. “We have a really good JV team this year.”
Baseball shutdown
He was a sophomore outfielder on the JV baseball team this past spring. But COVID-19 shut down baseball and all spring sports early.
It also closed school classrooms across the state and led to remote learning.
And it’s continued to force mitigation measures both in the classroom and athletic fields and courts this school year. While the pandemic mitigation efforts led to the cancellation of spring sports shortly after they started, the Longhorns did complete delayed and shortened soccer and football seasons.
Football ups and downs
Dominguez has been on the varsity football team for three years. He played a key role in helping the Longhorns to their best football season in 11 years as a sophomore. Things didn’t go as well for the football team this season. The offense struggled to score consistently.
“I did a lot more punting than kicking,” he said. “My sophomore year, went to the playoffs for the first time in a while, so that was really fun. We lost a lot of good players after the previous year and we lost a lot of good players due to COVID. A few players never came out because their parents didn’t want them to. So, yeah, COVID affected the whole season.”
Dominguez was on the sideline on November 6 when Chandler Valley Christian’s Dominic Zvada booted a 3A state-record 55-yard field goal.
“That was cool to see,” he said. “I like watching other kids kick and learning from other kickers around the league. It motivated me to break it one day.”
He’s got a big leg and has been a key contributor since joining the varsity football team, but he’ll work on improving his accuracy from long range for his senior season.
“It’s just repetition,” he said of practicing that and kickoff distance.
Soccer success
While the football team struggled this season, the soccer team excelled. The Longhorns went 10-5 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and gave the best teams in the state some of their stiffest tests. They lost 1-0 to Blue Ridge in the state tournament. The Yellow Jackets won the state championship.
They enjoyed a strong season thanks to most of the players from the previous year returning. Dominguez was one of the juniors that dominated the roster. There were just two seniors, neither of whom played on the team a year ago.
When baseball and classrooms shut down in the spring, the soccer players got a jump on working for the fall season.
“We started a lot earlier this year because of COVID,” Dominguez said. “We got out of school early, so we’d go down to the field and practice. The team bonded through the summer, so we knew we had a stronger connection than most teams. We’re all really close on the soccer team.
“We all expected a good season for all the work we put in and we’re all really young.”
With just two seniors on this year’s team, they have high expectations for next season.
