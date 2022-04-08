It took one comment to launch Hellsgate engineer Dustin Marsh on his firefighting career.
As he worked at a construction site soon after graduating high school, a firefighter noticed him.
“He said, ‘You look young and fit (so) you can do wildland firefighting,’” said Marsh.
Marsh grew up in Payson and graduated from Payson High School without a clear idea of what he wanted to do. Once he switched from construction to firefighting, he first trained as a seasonal wildland firefighter, then got certified in fire science at Eastern Arizona College Payson campus.
“I did all my education here,” he said.
Marsh told his story to Payson High School juniors at EAC College Day on March 31. He said that his fire certification opened the doors to his career. As a bonus, his construction experience didn’t go to waste.
“Being from construction, I understand (a building’s) structural integrity,” he said.
Marsh and fellow presenters spent the day introducing the PHS students to ways they can get a jump-start on a career while still in high school.
And it’s mostly free.
The NAVIT option moves students toward certification in culinary, autos, agriculture, fire science, sports medicine, cosmetology, construction arts, and a host of other certified positions.
Carrie Jordan, NAVIT program director, spoke to a room full of juniors to explain how the program works.
“How many of you are in DECA or FBLA?” she asked regarding the high school’s business and computer science programs. “NAVIT helps to pay for you to go on those trips to competitions and conventions.”
She said most kids who want to start a career right out of high school usually go the NAVIT route.
Some classes like agriculture, culinary, autos and information systems are on the PHS campus, while other NAVIT offerings are taught at the EAC Payson campus.
“We take you out of class (to complete) two full years of college,” she said.
One of the newer programs, the nail tech program in cosmetology, only takes a year to complete. Once out, Jordan told the students, they could start making money as salons need help.
“The beauty of EAC — you get to go straight to work,” said Jordan.
But not all students seek a non-college path.
For those students seeking the higher education path, EAC has the dual credit courses funded by the Aspire Arizona Foundation. Dual credit classes cover the general education classes every Arizona state university requires of students to graduate. University students usually don’t get into specialized classes until their junior and senior years. Dual credit classes also count toward the student’s high school graduation requirements as well.
Tuition at Arizona State University comes to $10,000 per year — with living costs adding another $10,000. So knocking a year or two off of college can save families perhaps $40,000.
Aspire pays for a student to take three classes a semester for free.
Some PHS students have graduated high school with an AA degree, at no or very little cost.
Take Veronica Volk for example. A Payson High School graduate that now works in the front office of EAC. She took part in the first group of Aspire students six years ago. As a result, she told the gathered PHS juniors she got out of Northern Arizona University in three years with no student debt.
“This program accelerates your career,” she said.
A study by the Social Security Administration compared lifetime earnings for high school graduates to those with a college degree and concluded men with a bachelor’s degree earn an extra $900,000 in median lifetime earns. Women earn $630,000 more.
Janice Lawhorn, senior dean for both the Payson and Globe EAC campuses in Gila County, reinforced Volk’s message.
“An education will determine what you can and cannot do in life,” said Lawhorn.
She explained to a room full of both sophomores and juniors that she didn’t think a higher education was important until she was 32. At that time, she noticed only those with certificates or degrees moved forward in their careers. Now she has a doctorate and runs colleges.
“I was a first-generation student,” she said of her education challenges. “I’m going to share with you what I wish someone would have told me.”
Lawhorn explained the general education classes funded by Aspire move a student toward a bachelor’s degree in the arts, sciences or business.
“If you want to be an elementary teacher, you’ll need to go the AJECA route,” she said.
The business set of courses is an AJECB and science is AJECS.
“It’s the Arizona General Ed classes that transfer to college to get a degree,” she said.
Lawhorn asked the students to reach out to their high school counselor and teachers to ask for direction. She said EAC also has staff there to help answer questions.
Marsh certainly got the attention of the students who sat through the lectures, with the story of how EAC prepared him for a career as a Hellsgate firefighter — and some attending, including this reporter, had that lesson reinforced on the way home.
Out on Highway 260, a head-on collision stopped traffic — forcing people leaving the event to find an alternate route.
But when they saw the crash, there was Marsh — fresh from his lecture, directing traffic.
Turns out — one comment at the right moment can change your whole life.
