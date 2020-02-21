The flappers and their dapperly dressed dates applauded Aspire Arizona Foundation (AAF) dual-credit student Michael Cline’s dreams of going to a university to study engineering at the MHA Foundation’s Black and White Ball on Feb. 16.
“I’ve been accepted to six universities for engineering, all with scholarships,” said the Payson High School valedictorian, who graduated with his first year of college already completed thanks to the innovative program that pays the tuition for college courses at the Payson High School campus.
PHS principal Jeff Simon, math teacher Hallie Kinnick and AAF students applauded Cline from their table reserved at the annual fundraising celebration staged by the MHA Foundation, which established the AAF to boost education in Rim Country.
The AAF dual-credit program has saved families thousands of dollars in tuition, besides offering a challenge to high school students ready for college classes.
Cline admitted he had never attended such an event, but now hopes to graduate, get a good job and “come back to buy a table at the Black and White Ball.”
The MHA’s Black and White Ball gives the community a chance to mingle with board members and staff of the MHA, Aspire and Rim Country Education Foundation along with the separate legal entity (SLE) working to build a college campus in Rim Country. The event celebrates these organizations’ efforts to improve the health and education opportunities in Rim Country.
Kenny Evans, introduced as the heartbeat of the MHA Foundation, listed the accomplishments of the organization:
• Spending millions on health programs for Rim Country;
• Bringing a dialysis center to Rim Country;
• Supporting the nursing program at the community college;
• Creating a rural medical school curriculum in partnership with the University of Arizona;
• Starting the Aspire Arizona Foundation;
• Providing programs at Payson Unified School District to improve graduation and college attendance rates.
This year has not been easy for the MHA Foundation and its affiliates. The Payson Town Council has rejected offers to partner on projects, such as a community center. The Payson council also voted to remove SLE board members and the MHA Foundation has threatened a multi-million dollar lawsuit against members of the council.
The ball gave everyone a chance to forget those troubles and dress up in Roaring ’20s attire to fulfill the Great Gatsby theme. After a dinner prepared by the Mazatzal Casino’s kitchen, guests danced to the toe-tapping big band tunes of the Sonoran Swing band.
The Black and White Ball raises money for the health and education programs supported by the MHA Foundation and its affiliates.
This year, the silent auction brought in more than $8,600.
Not an issue is printed without at least one half page ad, promoted as a new article for the mha. I wonder if they are ever charged for the exposure? Why every week?
