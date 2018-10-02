The Payson Unified School District will shell out $35,000 for a study focused on how to keep school facilities running for the next 10 or 20 years.
Dr. Greg Wyman recommended the board hire Facilities Management Group (FMG) to assess all the buildings in the district, as well as the transportation fleet and technology infrastructure.
The consultants would come up with a list of facilities and systems the district needs to renovate or replace.
In addition, the consultants will create a 20-year maintenance plan to cover things like heaters and air conditioners.
Wyman said the plan will include “predictive” maintenance — based on the life-expectancy of certain equipment.
The district will use federal “forest fees” money to pay for the study.
Wyman conceded that the district doesn’t have much money to actually make facility upgrades should the consultants find critical needs.
The district has been using money from the sale of Frontier Elementary School several years ago to cover the cost of critical capital improvements and technology upgrades — but now has nearly exhausted that money.
The Arizona Legislature has responsibility for funding the capital needs of schools, in accordance with a series of court rulings that found the old, property-taxed based system unconstitutional — since property-tax-rich districts like Scottsdale could afford much more elaborate facilities than property-tax-poor districts like Payson.
The Legislature took over responsibility for capital funding for schools, establishing the School Facilities Board to determine the needs and priorities. However, the state never fully funded the system.
State funding fell short by about $300 million annually, according to attorney Tim Hogan, representing a coalition of school districts. All told, the shortfall now totals more than $1 billion.
Gov. Doug Ducey this year proposed putting $88 million into the budget for new school construction, with another $35 million for school repairs.
The total still falls far short of funding the maintenance backlog, but marks an improvement over recent years when the School Facilities Board had barely enough money to pay for emergency repairs involving health and safety issues.
The lawsuit is still making its way through the courts, but in any case the state Legislature has a history of ignoring court orders when it comes to school funding. State legislative leaders have said the courts have no authority over budget decisions.
Wyman said the overall facilities plan would take two or three months to complete and could come in handy if the state does decide to settle the capital funding lawsuit with the school districts.
“It’s going to be settled at some point — perhaps not during my career — but at some point. And since this is a 10- or 20-year plan, it may have some effect. In the meantime, we can look at the budget and see what we can work it in. Then if there’s an infusion of money, we’ll know how we should spend it.”
