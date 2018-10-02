Parents who want to enroll their adorable tykes in kindergarten a little early will still face an assessment by a committee and a battery of tests to make sure the not-quite-5-year-olds are ready.
The Payson School Board reaffirmed its policy this week, intended to keep the district from losing money should a child granted early admission to kindergarten need to repeat the grade.
The problem stems from a law passed several years ago intended to crack down on a supposed rash of 4-year-olds admitted to kindergarten when they weren’t really ready. Lawmakers worried they’d have to pay for an extra year in school if the children repeated kindergarten.
The requirement applies only to kindergartners admitted when they’re still 4. At all other grades, the state continues to pay based on average daily attendance even when a student repeats a grade.
“There was a perception by some lawmakers that there were a plethora of young students going into kindergarten who were not ready and that the state was paying for kindergarten a second time,” said PUSD Superintendent Greg Wyman.
So most districts in the state put in place entrance tests for kids entering kindergarten who would turn 5 between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31. In Payson, teachers and a psychologist first meet with the child. If the committee thinks the child can handle kindergarten, the parents must pay $100 for several tests.
The parents of a student who doesn’t pass the test can still appeal to the school board for early enrollment.
Wyman said in the past six years, six children have passed the tests for early entrance. Five of those students had no trouble finishing out the year. One student admitted early left kindergarten in mid-year, said Wyman.
Payson Elementary School Principal Gail Milton said last summer she administered a free, preliminary test to five students at the request of the parents.
“I told the parents, ‘don’t waste your money; they’re just not ready.’ I think it really helped, so we’re not taking someone who’s just not ready,” she said.
The board accepted Wyman’s recommendation to reaffirm the policy.
“You’re in effect looking at admitting one kid a year that would come in on an early admittance. Of those, the majority have been successful,” said Wyman.
