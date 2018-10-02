Stop a minute and think back to when you were growing up.
What adults had an impact?
Who shaped your life and choices — beyond your mother and father and close relatives?
Odds are, the first couple of faces that will spring to mind are teachers.
Turns out, that’s especially true if you ended up becoming a teacher.
So a parade of Payson’s “legendary” teachers recalled the teachers who shaped their lives as they received recognition last week from the Payson Unified School District.
Most of the teachers offered fond and admiring stories of educators who touched their lives as children.
Many recalled challenging ideas, high standards, the love of learning. But they also remember the teacher who couldn’t stop singing, the teacher with the smudge on her face she wouldn’t believe was there and the exuberant math teacher who could draw perfect, giant circles on the chalk board.
Here are some of the teachers — and the teachers they remembered:
First-grade teacher Lani Hall said Payson history teacher Dennis Pirch instilled his joyful “love of learning. He was there for the kids and their futures. He was what made going to school rewarding.”
Andrea Jakubek recalled fourth-grade teacher Jerilee Smith. “I fondly remember her playing the Neil Diamond records and belting out the song ‘Porcupine Pie with Vanilla Soup.’ We begged her to play it over and over again, while we laughed at the lyrics and sang with her. I still remember the day she came to school with a black smudge on her face and we couldn’t convince her it was there. We even brought her a tiny mirror we used for lessons, which she promptly broke on the table before us.”
Corrine Vandenberg recalled her grandmother, Susie Craig Peterson, who taught in a one-room schoolhouse in Nebraska. “She lived with her parents, rode a horse to school, pumped water for her students and was paid $25 a month. She eventually moved to a school that offered $50 a month, but she had to board with a family that had three boys. She never gave up on any of her students and she never gave up on me.”
McKenzie Oakley recalled Laura Ryden, who was “not a people pleaser, she taught me how to be independent. She spread that message to us, we did what was expected — no exceptions. The responsibility she taught us at such a young age held onto me all through school and into adulthood. I remember a friend of mine and I got into a fight during class. We were screaming at each other and getting all worked up, all the while, Mrs. Ryden stood back, waited until we calmed down a bit, then intervened. I don’t remember the words she said, but after we were done talking, the girl and I were once again friends. That girl, Morgan DiFelice is also a teacher and I am sure she still holds onto the lessons we learned from Mrs. Ryden.”
Deb Jones recalled her eighth-grade math teacher Mr. Tate. “He was energetic, loud, funny, made huge, perfect circles on the chalkboard, and taught math in a way that made it fun, easy to understand and applicable to my life. He is the reason I love math and why I am able to teach math today.”
Arnold Stonebrink recalled Bill Schiess, a “jack of all trades teacher” who taught journalism, English, football, wrestling, religion — and wrote books about fishing. “I was a reserved, type-B person in high school and Mr. Schiess tried diligently in getting me out of my shell. He did this by letting the class know I made varsity in wrestling as a freshman (more by default than by ability), and by letting them know anytime I won a match. He also did it by telling the journalism class (composed of me and 20 or so girls) to dogpile on me, and then taking a picture of it. He did it also by shooting the bull with students in class after he’d given them their assignment (which led to his nickname, “Bull” Schiess”). Mr. Schiess was a fine academic instructor. But even more so, he was a teacher who reached out to students, popular and unpopular alike, and made them feel at home; made them feel like they were something, like they had value.”
Lisa Tan recalled Mrs. Loving, her third-grade teacher in Tempe. “She was very kind, and recognized that I was always ahead in my classwork, so she let me paint a mural on the classroom walls. I loved the way she allowed me to channel my extra time into something creative. I always felt safe and loved in her presence.”
Cassandra Greaney singled out her mom — Patti Schumacher — who sat in the back of the board room, tears glistening in her eyes. Her mother taught for 40 years in tough, inner city schools, but “the toughest kids were the ones who had her heart. She is creative and joyful and absolutely unflappable .... She can be tough and she can give out hugs, she can listen and correct and juggle a thousand different needs at once, all in one classroom. I always SWORE I was never going to be a teacher, because I saw what it required of her. But I also AM the teacher I am because of her.”
