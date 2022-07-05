The Aug. 2, 2022 primary election is just four weeks from today, Tuesday, July 5.
Gila County Recorder Sadie Jo Bingham has shared some important deadlines for voters to note before the election.
July 5 is deadline to register to vote
Bingham reminds Gila County residents that today — Tuesday, July 5 — is the deadline to register to vote in the primary election of Aug. 2 – and midnight July 5 is the cut-off.
How to register
Stop by the Gila County Recorder’s Office – new voters may also register or update your name or address conveniently online at servicearizona.com.
A new voter registration form must be completed by anyone who has moved – even to a new apartment number in the same complex; changed your name since your last voter registration; if you’re a new Gila County resident, or if you wish to change your party affiliation.
Forms are available at multiple locations throughout Gila County: in Payson and also Globe at the Gila County Recorder’s Office; all post offices; public libraries; political party headquarters; and city and town halls.
Voters may also download a form directly from the Secretary of State’s website azsos.gov.
For primary election updates, early voting date announcements and more, like-and-follow facebook.com/gilacountyrecorder
Primary early ballots in the mail
Be sure to keep an eye out for the yellow envelope in your mail – it is your Early Ballot if you are on the list of those requesting to vote early.
There is still time to request an Early Ballot be mailed to you. The deadline to request an Early Ballot is July 22. You can also stop by either the Payson or Globe office and vote in person until July 29.
For additional information contact the Gila County Recorder’s Office at 928-402-8740 or 800-291-4452 TDD: 711.
Election workers needed
The Gila County Elections Department still needs poll workers – clerks, ballot judges, marshals – to staff the August primary election in Tonto Basin precincts and may need staff for additional vote centers in Rim Country.
There’s still time to sign up for paid trainings that will be offered in Payson for Rim Country ballot inspectors and other positions for precincts ranging from Star Valley to Gisela, Tonto Basin, Pine-Strawberry, Zane Grey and Whispering Pines.
Requirements include: to work the polls you must be registered as a voter in Gila County; have good communication and teamwork skills; and attend paid training.
Rim Country residents interested in earning up to $105 working the primary should call Erin at the Gila County Elections Department, 928-402-8709 or email eemiller@gilacountyaz.gov.
