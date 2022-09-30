Abortion’s again emerging as a key issue for voters.
In Congress, Republicans have blocked Democrats’ efforts to enact nationwide limits on many existing, state-level restrictions on abortion.
However, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has proposed a nationwide ban on any abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The measure has no chance of getting through the democratically controlled legislature, but has raised the stakes for both abortion foes and advocates heading into the November election.
Meanwhile, last week an Arizona court ruling upheld a 1901 near total ban on abortion, in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and essentially made abortion restrictions a state issue.
Polls suggest some 91% of Arizona voters want abortion legal in some cases — with support dropping sharply later in pregnancy. The OH Predictive Poll concluded 58% of Democrats and 42% of independents said abortion should be legal in almost all circumstances.
Some 81% of Democrats and 58% of independents say a candidate’s position on abortion is very important — compared to just 18% of Republicans.
That’s rough for Republicans in both federal and statewide races.
However, polls also show that the economy and immigration remain top issues for Arizona voters — a good sign for Republicans with many of the statewide races essentially tied in the polls. The OH Predictive Poll found 27% ranked the economy as the top issue and 26% said it was immigration. Education ranked as No. 1 for 12% and health care for 10%.
The abortion issue has spurred furious volleys of campaign ads in Arizona. Republican candidates like Kari Lake (governor), Blake Masters (U.S. Senate), Mark Finchem (secretary of state) and Abe Hamadeh (attorney general) all support either a ban after 15 weeks with few exceptions or the ban in the 1860s law, which starts at conception but includes a limited exception to save the life of the mother.
On the other hand, Democratic statewide candidates generally support a return to a version of the law that existed before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Decades of court cases allowed the states to impose various restrictions — especially in the third trimester. That includes Katie Hobbs (governor), Adrian Fontes (secretary of state), Kris Mayes (attorney general) and U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly. Hobbs and Mayes have gone so far as to say they would not enforce the pre-statehood total ban — with its threatened jail terms for anyone who helps a woman get an abortion.
The issue may also play out in the high-stakes contest between Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran and Republican Challenger Eli Crane in the redrawn Congressional District 2, which includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains. The seat is the most competitive in the nation, which means the outcome could determine which party controls Congress.
O’Halleran, a former police detective, state lawmaker and school board member, supported two Democratic efforts to provide a federal right to abortion, which left things like a ban on late-stage abortions up to the states.
The Women’s Health Protection Act would create a right to access to abortion care, free from medically unnecessary restrictions, forced waiting periods, biased counseling and bans on abortion before the baby has developed enough to survive outside the womb. The bill died in the Senate. The bill passed the House in a party-line vote. It would enshrine most of the provisions of Roe v. Wade in federal law.
Crane, a former Navy SEAL and now a businessman who makes can openers out of .50 caliber shell casings, in various public statements has supported an end to abortions — including the 121-year-old law now in effect. The law mandates two- to five-year prison terms for doctors and anyone else who helps a woman get an abortion. The only exception to abortion he has supported in previous statements was an abortion to save the life of the mother.
Crane, 42, called Roe v. Wade “a mistake that has cost millions of innocent lives.”
Recent polling shows the District 2 race is essentially a dead heat, although Republicans have a voter registration edge in the redrawn district.
Crane served in the military for 13 years, including five wartime deployments — including three in Iraq. He lives in Tucson with his wife and two daughters.
