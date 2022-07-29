Payson council candidates are offering creative ideas on how to improve the relationship between the town and the business community.
Simmering complaints about town fees, permits and licensing and a shift in the town’s relationship with the chamber have pushed the issue to the forefront.
Six out of nine council candidates offered suggestions in response to an emailed questionnaire from the Roundup.
Some of those candidates operate businesses in town and most favored streamlining the approval process, but had different ideas on how to achieve that goal.
Mayoral candidates
Chris Higgins
The longtime business owner and council member now seeks the mayor’s seat. He owned Scoops Ice Cream and Espresso and now co-owns the KRIM radio station. During his eight years on council, Higgins has advocated for small local business owners.
“(For) any organization that we’re working with, it’s that clear communication about what we expect and what they expect ... then it is much easier to come up with an agreement,” he said.
That’s especially true now that the courts have ruled that the “gift clause” in the Arizona Constitution bars towns from funding businesses — like the chamber — without receiving services in return.
“Communicating and putting it out there when the gift clause is (a factor) and saying, ‘Here is our stance on this,” he said goes a long way toward a harmonious and supportive relationship with local businesses.
Mayor Tom Morrissey
Morrissey is seeking a third term. He agrees there is room for improvement.
“All licensing and permitting should be under one roof and that is where we are headed,” he said. However, he says the town probably can’t afford a one-on-one ambassador program “where a staff member can be dedicated to each permit and license requested.” However, he added, “we can streamline the process to a point where the time frames can be shortened and guides (staff) made available to help with the path.”
Morrissey understands the biggest hurdle for the town is finding a larger labor pool.
A more robust vocational training program would provide more trades people, he said.
Jeremy Ruff
The roofing contractor running for mayor grew up in Payson and now raises his own family here. He has focused his campaign on workforce housing and town amenities.
“One of the biggest complaints that I hear from businesses is that there are not enough working people to employ and fill positions,” he said. “Potential residents look at the price of housing, rent and other expenses followed by health care, schools and activities, community amenities, youth programs and day care. We need to support our next generation by investing and supporting them now.”
He plans to form a workforce housing commission that includes Realtors, builders, nonprofits and citizens to explore ideas on how to solve the problem if elected.
“The general plan is being rewritten at the end of this term in 2024. We can make sure that there is zoning and multifamily housing,” said Ruff. “A strong workforce makes for a stronger Payson.”
Council candidates
Brett Flaherty
Local dentist Brett Flaherty seeks a seat on the council and agreed the town’s permitting and licensing process is daunting.
“From firsthand experience in building my own business, the impact fees were very discouraging, and most people would walk away from that,” he said.
In fact, he knows of a business that tried to “put down roots” but “because of the back and forth and time frame in which things happened, they were forced to cut their losses and walk away.” He feels blessed that he “was able to push through and reach some resolution,” but he knows “not all entrepreneurs are going to do that.”
He wants to seek a way for the town to support businesses’ needs “to make sure that we have the adequate resources/staff to provide a timely service.”
Suzy Tubbs-Avakian
The incumbent council member also operates a real estate business. Tubbs-Avakian has heard business owners complain about their struggles to win town approval, with different departments imposing different steps.
“One business was out $22,000 for the wrong product that was required by the first department that did not coincide by the second,” she said.
The Dark Sky lighting requirement to avoid washing out the stars at night confuses other businesses. “This has stumped businesses where they have been told they will not receive their certificate of occupancy if not completed to the required policy and they have stated they are not provided with a solution as the answer is, ‘Just make the lights compliant.’”
She hopes the town will consider a concierge service to guide businesses through the permit and code inspection process — and said smoothing out the process will attract other new businesses.
Tina McAllister-Smith
Smith owns her own businesses, has a child in the school district and is currently finishing up her term as president of the chamber. She wants to market Payson as a business-friendly community by networking at conferences and workshops.
“We also need to look into economic development grants that can help defray costs that have been passed on to businesses over the years, making the transition less costly,” she said.
McAllister-Smith also worried about providing enough workforce housing for an employee pool.
She believes Payson should provide better information throughout the permitting and licensing process.
“We should have a step-by-step guide that is accessible to the public,” she said. “Not only is this beneficial to the community at large, but the town staff as well. When you write out exactly how a process works, you realize what may or may not be missing. You realize how and where you can make things easier to understand.”
Mayoral candidate Doug Laird and council candidates Jim Ferris and Steve Otto did not respond to the Roundup candidate survey. All three have retired from business positions and in various debates said they support making Payson more business friendly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!