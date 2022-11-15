Vice Mayor Chris Higgins won his runoff with current Mayor Tom Morrissey with 50.85% of the vote.
Despite the outstanding ballots left to count on Nov. 8, Higgins not only kept his lead over Morrissey but increased it to 208. At first, it looked as if the day-of-vote trend that favored Morrissey would continue, but it didn’t.
In fact, mail-in ballots have raised concerns about Arizona’s election management. News stories report slow counting in the state, but that’s because Arizona accepts mail-in ballots at polling locations. The signatures on the envelopes of those voting-day mail-in ballots must be verified — a time-consuming process. If voters didn’t sign the envelopes, they are given time to validate their vote. That all takes time to make sure every vote gets counted.
The campaign impressed the community with the candidate’s respectful tone both on and off the campaign trail. It made the twice monthly meetings at town hall efficient and businesslike, despite some hot topics such as the water tower for the Alpine Heights community.
Higgins will lead a council very differently from recent councils. The new council has several parents.
In addition, the town might change its meeting days from Thursdays to Wednesdays.
Most of the council members, including Higgins, own businesses in town. Tina McAllister-Smith owns a publishing company, Higgins operates a radio station, Brett Flaherty is a dentist, Suzy Tubbs-Avakian has a real estate business, Scott Nossek runs Payson Physical Therapy, while Barbara Underwood owns several properties in town.
Recent councils have mostly been made up of retirees.
