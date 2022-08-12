Arizona representatives played a key role in the passage of the biggest climate change legislation in the nation’s history — which also included a long list of key health care changes.
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema along with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin won major concessions before agreeing to bring the climate and health care legislation back from the dead. It passed the Senate on a 50-51 vote, with every Republican in opposition.
Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Oak Creek) also pushed for the bill, arguing its provisions would help cope with the plague of wildfires and drought that has gripped Arizona. Moreover, the bill includes money for areas hit by coal plant and mine closures. That would include Navajo and Apache counties, which lost hundreds of high-salary jobs due to the closure of the Peabody Coal Mine, the Navajo Generating Station and the impending closures of at least two other coal-fired plants in northern Arizona.
On the other hand, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) strongly opposed the package. “The spending on health care and alternative energy will further inflame the worst inflation in decades,” said Gosar.
In his email newsletter to constituents, Gosar said the government should instead slash taxes and spending to cool inflation. The most recent federal figures show that inflation topped 9.1% in the past 12 months — the highest rate since 1981. The increase was driven in part by a 42% increase in energy costs, influenced by the war in Ukraine.
Gosar’s email said, “Bidenflation is roaring across the country, making it difficult for all of us to make ends meet. Estimates of 17% inflation are record-breaking. Food prices are also soaring, as are rents and home prices. This is all due to the reckless spending of trillions of dollars by the Biden regime and his enabling Democrats. I’ve received hundreds of letters this week asking me to oppose the laughably and ridiculously named “Inflation Reduction Act” that Senators Manchin and Sinema recently agreed to support after selling out to Joe Biden and liberal New York Senator Chuck Schumer.”
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office concluded the bill will have little to no impact on inflation this year. The bill will likely reduce medical costs for many consumers. The bill would result in a net $102 billion decrease in the budget deficit in the next 10 years, the analysts concluded.
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly in a statement said, “The top concern I hear from folks is the rising cost of everything from energy prices to life-saving prescription drugs. We have secured our plan to lower prescription drug prices in the final bill. We worked with other western senators to secure a $4 billion investment in this bill to combat western drought. This legislation also tackles the changing climate that is impacting our state and makes responsible investments to create great-paying Arizona jobs in renewable energy.”
Sinema was one of the key Democratic holdouts, but ended up supporting the bill when backers dropped a provision to increase taxes on hedge funds and private equity funds.
Sinema said, “the law will help Arizonans build better lives for themselves and their families by lowering prices, making health care more affordable and accessible, and securing Arizona’s water and energy future. Critically, we accomplished these goals while boosting innovation and spurring job creation so Arizona’s economy can continue to grow and thrive.”
She touted the provisions of the bill that will allow Medicare to negotiate with drug companies to lower drug costs, added money to cope with drought in Arizona, and changes in the tax code — which includes a 15% minimum tax rate for corporations that make a profit.
Joe Wolf, Family Friendly Arizona state director, in a statement said, “Families across Arizona will receive urgently needed help to keep their families healthy. The provisions, such as the ability for Medicare to now negotiate the price of prescription drugs and capping the cost of insulin at $35 for those on Medicare, will be transformational for Arizona’s working families”
The climate portions of the package were much smaller than President Joe Biden had originally proposed — but still represented the biggest climate package in U.S. history. Energy experts said the provisions could help the U.S. cut emissions of greenhouse gases to about 40% below 2005 issues by the end of this decade. That might not stave off the full projected effects of climate change.
Here are some of the key provisions of the bill:
• $400 billion over 10 years for tax credits to encourage consumers to buy electric vehicles and encourage electric utilities to shift to solar and wind power. It’s unclear whether burning biomass — which is critical to forest thinning throughout the West — would qualify for the tax credits.
• Increases in oil and gas drilling to win Manchin’s vote. The bill would allow new drilling in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico, provide incentives for carbon-capture systems to keep coal-fired plants running and partially lift a moratorium on oil and gas leases on federal lands.
• Provides billions in additional incentives to increase the manufacture of electric vehicles, solar panels and wind turbines.
• Provides $60 billion to help disadvantaged areas disproportionately impacted by climate change — which could include hard hit rural, low-income areas of Arizona coping with floods, fires and closure of coal-fired plants.
• Imposes a $1,500 per ton fee on oil and gas companies that don’t capture methane leaking from oil and gas sites.
• Allows Medicare to negotiate for lower drug prices, which could save the program billions. Initially, the negotiations would be limited to 10 commonly prescribed drugs.
• Caps out-of-pocket drugs costs for Medicare recipients at $2,000 annually, while providing free access to vaccines. Republicans blocked a $35 monthly price cap on insulin for anyone besides Medicare patients.
• Extends for three years higher subsidies for people who get medical insurance through Affordable Care Act plans.
• Establishes a new minimum 15% corporate income tax rate for companies reporting more than $1 billion in annual income.
• Reimposes a limit on tax deductions for business losses, which was enacted in 2017.
• Sinema won elimination from the package of a provision that would have narrowed a tax break for hedge funds and private equity industries.
• Provides about $80 billion for the IRS to crack down on wealthy tax evaders. Republicans opposed the increase, saying it would increase audits of middle-income taxpayers and small businesses. The IRS insisted the extra money would not increase audit rates on those groups.
