If you thought the state primary was stressful — just wait for the November general election.
Voters in Payson will wake up on Wednesday to a hotly contested school board race — and maybe a couple of council runoff contests.
Moreover, voters will soon get blitzed with arguments for and against a long, high-stakes list of ballot measures.
Granted, the District 7 state legislative races will be largely decided today — since the one clear accomplishment of redistricting this year was to reduce the number of districts in which either party can win in the primary. The redrawn District 7 that includes Rim Country and the White Mountains has turned into a relatively safe Republican seat.
But Arizona’s new status as a purple state in national politics means we’ll see contentious, expensive general election contests that could play a role in determining party control of both the House and Senate. Congressional District 2 will likely become one of the nation’s most high-profile contests. Democrat Tom O’Halleran’s the incumbent, but redistricting made the district lean Republican.
The propositions already qualified for the ballot would work big changes in voting procedures, require reporting on “dark money” political spending, limit lawmakers ability to thwart voter-approved ballot measures, create the post of Lieutenant Governor, offer people without legal status the right to benefits like in-state tuition, a measure to help people hang onto their homes in a bankruptcy, and a sales tax for fire districts.
Other ballot initiatives didn’t make the signature cutoff, including an effort to repeal the legislature’s dramatic expansion of the private school voucher program and a last-minute constitutional amendment to guarantee reproductive rights — including the right to abortion
So here’s a rundown of contests likely to show up on the November general election ballot.
Payson school board
Five candidates will vie for two seats on the Payson school board.
Incumbent Joanne Conlin is seeking re-election.
Meanwhile, four newcomers filed their papers with the Gila County Superintendent of Schools. The would-be board members for the 2,400-student district include Elvia Guerrero, Michael Heather, Katy Taylor and Susan Ward.
Pine-Strawberry School District (3 openings)
Only one candidate filed for one of those seats — Jennifer Zimmerman. This means County Superintendent of Schools Roy Sandoval will appoint two newcomers.
Tonto Basin School District (2 openings)
Only Jarrett Cline filed for a position on the board of the tiny K-8 district. This leaves one appointment after the election.
Young Public School (2 openings)
Only William Bell has filed for a seat, leaving one appointment for after the election.
Qualified ballot measures (not yet assigned numbers)
In-state tuition: Allows in-state university and community college tuition for residents without legal citizenship status.
Voter identification: Requires date of birth and voter identification number for mail-in ballots and eliminates two-document alternative to photo ID for in-person voting.
Single subject ballot measures: Requires citizen-initiated ballot measures to embrace a single subject.
Property tax exemptions: Allows the legislature to set certain property tax exemption amounts and qualifications rather than determining details in the Constitution.
Lt. Governor: Creates the office of Lieutenant Governor to be elected on a joint ticket with the governor and to succeed the governor in the case of a vacancy.
Fire district sales tax: Creates a 0.1% sales tax for 20 years to fund Arizona’s fire districts.
Ballot measure super-majority: Requires a three-fifths (60%) supermajority vote to pass ballot initiatives (both statutes and constitutional amendments) and legislatively referred amendments.
Potential qualified ballot measure
Dark money disclosure: Requires independent expenditures of more than $50,000 on a statewide campaign or $25,000 on a local campaign to disclose the names of all original sources who contributed $5,000 or more. This would help voters determine who’s behind “dark money” groups working to influence elections.
Medical debt: Limits interest rates for debt from health care services and increases the value of certain property and earnings exempt from debt collections processes.
Electing and voting policies: Makes changes to election and voting policies — most of which would have the effect of making it easier to vote and repealing restrictive measures enacted by the legislature. This includes allowing same-day voter registration, reinstatement of the permanent early voting list, requiring counties to have enough polling stations to limit waits to half an hour, a reduction in the maximum donation to a candidate and elimination on the legislature’s ban on one person turning in another person’s sealed, mail-in ballot.
Bankruptcy laws: Additional protection for the homes and assets of people who declare bankruptcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!