The recent shift between the Town of Payson and the Rim Country Chamber of Commerce has stirred up questions about their relationship and economic development going forward.
Six of the nine candidates for Payson council and mayor weighed in on questions the Roundup posed on the affiliation between the town, its businesses, and the chamber as the Aug. 2 election day deadline fast approaches. The other three candidates discussed their thoughts about business during debates.
The council and mayoral candidates each agreed the town must foster a healthy business climate. However, their view of the chamber ranged from critical to enthusiastic. They offered a range of suggestions for how the chamber/town relationship could help businesses — but none offered major initiatives to change the town’s relationship with the chamber. The key differences come down to background — with several of the candidates operating businesses in town and enjoying a tight relationship with the chamber — and retirees less actively involved in the business community currently.
Last year Payson’s businesses paid $12 million in sales tax, providing 60% of the money the town spends from its general fund — which pays for police, fire and every town department except water.
That makes a healthy business community the key to providing every service the town provides and a key campaign issue for the council.
Before the town’s incorporation in the 1970s, the chamber provided many services — from encouraging tourism to luring new businesses. The chamber put on the rodeo, raised money for infrastructure projects and hosted community activities.
Bit by bit, the town took over, providing most of those services.
Until this year, the chamber still staffed the visitors center with volunteers, relying on an annual payment from the town that ranged from $36,000 to $50,000. The town has now taken over the visitors center and started charging the chamber rent to keep its office there — signaling a new, more distant connection between town and chamber.
Current Mayor Tom Morrissey says the town and the chamber have a symbiotic relationship — they need each other but perform different functions.
“The chamber is part of the network which helps businesses strengthen themselves and in some ways improve themselves,” he said. “The mission of the Town is to maintain a vibrant environment for businesses and to go out and recruit new businesses, not just wait for them to come to us.”
Morrissey suggests the town focuses on attracting tourists who buy from local businesses.
Incumbent councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian grew up in Payson and has been a business owner in the area. She supported the chamber for years, but believes it’s time its role changed.
“I do believe the chamber seems to have become an avenue for special interest groups with a growing focus towards the political arena, which is of great concern as a chamber is supposed to represent all businesses and remain neutral to the political environment.”
She had this view confirmed when she served as an ambassador years ago. In that volunteer position, chamber leadership asked her to reach out to 50 businesses.
“Many business owners felt the chamber did not offer enough for them to continue their membership. Some felt they were selective in who/how they represent them,” she said.
Council candidate Tina McAllister-Smith, a longtime chamber volunteer ending her board president term this year, sees the chamber as a vital partner — not just for Payson but for Gila County, the Tonto Apache Tribe and the Town of Star Valley as well.
She’s already seen the positive results after those organizations partnered after COVID lockdowns ended to help businesses bounce back with “networking events, workshops, a business pitch competition, and more.”
“This is a great step forward in combining efforts to brainstorm strategies to bring businesses to town, provide business resources for both new and established businesses here in Rim Country, and take our collaborative efforts to the next level.”
Council candidate Brett Flaherty, a local dentist, has faith “there’s opportunity to grow and strengthen every relationship.”
As a council member, he would grow and develop the town’s relationship with the chamber to create “a culture that promotes positivity, a culture that demonstrates willingness to lift and build a community.” That entails having “the right amenities in place to attract people to build a business,” as he and his family have done.
Mayoral candidate Jeremy Ruff, a roofing contractor who also grew up in Payson, is a chamber member who has taken part in business showcases.
“I believe that one of the main roles of the mayor is to keep in close contact with the chamber, to make sure they have everything needed to support and promote local business.”
Mayoral candidate Chris Higgins, part owner of KRIM and former owner of Scoops and the longest serving council member, has watched as the relationship between the town and chamber has evolved.
During his eight years on the council, he heard from chamber leadership about their struggles to cover all responsibilities with volunteers and a tight budget.
“Often chamber directors sat at the front desk to cover for (visitor center) volunteers,” said Higgins.
On the town’s side, Higgins watched and voted with council members to continue the contract with the chamber to provide the visitor center without a question.
“The entire Kenny and Craig administrations every time these agreements were renewed, the mayor and council were appreciative. They’d say, ‘Thank you Humane Society, Senior Center and Chamber, this is great we appreciate this partnership,’” he said.
Until the council elected in 2018.
“Scrutiny from a couple council members caused the chamber to look at the cost of the visitors center,” said Higgins.
He believes there’s plenty of space at the table, though, especially if they keep their minds open to the possibilities of working together.
“Next year when we talk about looking at the budget, there are sponsorship opportunities,” he said. “We could sponsor different (chamber and other organization) events.”
Mayoral candidate Doug Laird, a retired manager for Caterpillar tractors, did not address the town and chamber’s relationship at the debates he attended, including the chamber luncheon debate in June. He has a background in business and understands the town’s major source of income is taxes.
“If you want this town to move forward ... it has very few sources. You can add more sales taxes, (or) you can add more property taxes,” he said.
He would like to encourage light industry to come to Payson with “a culture of where we say yes.”
Council candidates Jim Ferris and Steve Otto both have business backgrounds but did not address the town’s relationship with the chamber during any of their debate appearances.
Otto said during the chamber council debate in June that he would like the town to have more of a “can do” attitude.
“We don’t compromise our attitudes ... we look to get out of people’s way so people can flourish and achieve their dreams,” he said.
Ferris agrees the town needs to provide the infrastructure to attract businesses. He’d like to focus on the event center to bring in tourists, which supports the sales taxes in town.
“When we have a potential for a win, win, win we should take it,” he said.
See the companion story about specific ideas the candidates have to improve the town’s relationship with its businesses.
