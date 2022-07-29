Four council candidates nazarene forum

The five Payson council candidates at the June 27 bi-partisan council debate at the Church of the Nazarene. From left to right are, Tina McAllister-Smith, Steven Otto, Brett Flaherty, Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and Jim Ferris.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

The recent shift between the Town of Payson and the Rim Country Chamber of Commerce has stirred up questions about their relationship and economic development going forward.

Six of the nine candidates for Payson council and mayor weighed in on questions the Roundup posed on the affiliation between the town, its businesses, and the chamber as the Aug. 2 election day deadline fast approaches. The other three candidates discussed their thoughts about business during debates.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.