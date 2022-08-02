County voting center locations by Teresa McQuerrey, Roundup staff reporter Teresa Mcquerrey Aug 2, 2022 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It is election day and if you are looking to cast your vote, Gila County has six voting centers.Gila County also has 11 precinct polling sites. Both vote centers and polling sites are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on each election day — the primary election is today — Tuesday, Aug. 2.Rim Country vote centers and polling places:• Payson Vote Center 1 – Expedition Church, 302 S. Ash St., Payson• Payson Vote Center 2 – First Payson Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson• Payson Vote Center 3 – Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson• Star Valley Vote Center – Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley• Pine Strawberry East and West – First Baptist Church of Pine, 4039 N. Hwy. 87, Pine• Whispering Pines – East Verde Baptist Church, 11209 N. Houston Mesa Rd., Whispering Pines• Zane Grey – Christopher Creek Bible Fellowship Church, 1036 E. Christopher Creek Loop, Christopher Creek• Gisela – Gisela Community Church, 256 Tatum Trail, Gisela• Tonto Basin – Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce, 45675 Hwy. 188, Tonto Basin• Young – Pleasant Valley Community Center, Hwy. 288, YoungFor more information, contact the Gila County Department of Elections, 938-402-8750 or 928-402-8708. 