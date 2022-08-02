PAYSON MAYOR’S RACE: Early election results are trickling in Tuesday night and Chris Higgins holds a small lead against incumbent Mayor Tom Morrissey. Results posted at 8 p.m. show Higgins with 1,321 votes and Morrissey with 1,224. Doug Laird trailed with 830 votes and Jeremy Ruff with 723. These votes represent the early ballots. Votes cast on election day are not yet posted.
PAYSON COUNCIL RACE: It is way too early to call the Payson Town Council race, with early votes showing a tight race among the five candidates who are vying for three seats. Results posted at 8 p.m. show Brett Flaherty with the most votes (2,450) followed by incumbent Suzy Tubbs (2,115), Tina McAllister Smith (2,076), incumbent Jim Ferris (1,644) and Steve Otto (1,462).
STAR VALLEY COUNCIL RACE: Things are close for the four seats on the Star Valley Town Council. Early results put the candidates in the following order: Andy McKinney (288), Dennis Dueker (276), Sharon Rappaport (240), Matt Highstreet (234), Ray Armington (232), Donna Fox (151) and Donna Dooley (149).
GILA COUNTY SUPERVISOR’S RACE: Incumbent Steve Christensen holds a big lead for Gila County supervisor, District 1, with 1,451 votes as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. Hallie Overman-Jackman had 915 votes and Sherra Kissee 798.
