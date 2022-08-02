PAYSON MAYOR’S RACE: Early election results are trickling in Tuesday night and Chris Higgins holds a small lead against incumbent Mayor Tom Morrissey. Results posted at 8 p.m. show Higgins with 1,321 votes and Morrissey with 1,224. Doug Laird trailed with 830 votes and Jeremy Ruff with 723. These votes represent the early ballots. Votes cast on election day are not yet posted.

PAYSON COUNCIL RACE: It is way too early to call the Payson Town Council race, with early votes showing a tight race among the five candidates who are vying for three seats. Results posted at 8 p.m. show Brett Flaherty with the most votes (2,450) followed by incumbent Suzy Tubbs (2,115), Tina McAllister Smith (2,076), incumbent Jim Ferris (1,644) and Steve Otto (1,462).

Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.