Steve Christensen was appointed Gila County District 1 supervisor in January 2021, filling the vacancy created by the death of Tommie Cline Martin. As an appointee, to keep the seat he had to run in the next election, which was the Aug. 2, 2022 primary. He secured the seat with 1,876 votes, or 44.49%, defeating challengers Hallie Overman-Jackman, 1,191 votes or 28.24% and Sherra Kissee, who had 1,145 votes, or 27.15%
The results of the primary remain unofficial until the Gila County Board of Supervisors approves a formal canvass.
Christensen was appointed to the BOS in early 2021, filling the vacancy created by the death of longtime District 1 Supervisor Tommie Cline Martin.
Christensen explained, “I will be running again in two years to get back on the regular four-year cycle. When someone is appointed to a position, they need to run in the next regular election, which for me was this year and out of the regular four-year election cycle.
“I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this recent election. I am excited to continue serving all the people of District 1 and Gila County.
“The board of supervisors has accomplished a great deal in the last 18 months and we have built great momentum for doing bigger and better things for the people of Gila County.”
