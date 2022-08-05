Christensen

Steve Christensen was appointed Gila County District 1 supervisor in January 2021, filling the vacancy created by the death of Tommie Cline Martin. As an appointee, to keep the seat he had to run in the next election, which was the Aug. 2, 2022 primary. He secured the seat with 1,876 votes, or 44.49%, defeating challengers Hallie Overman-Jackman, 1,191 votes or 28.24% and Sherra Kissee, who had 1,145 votes, or 27.15%

