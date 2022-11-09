Former Navy SEAL Eli Crane on Thursday appeared poised to unseat Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran in a sprawling congressional district that includes 63% of the state — including all of Gila, Apache and Navajo counties.
Crane led with 53.7% of the vote, with 100% of the precincts reporting.
O’Halleran’s lead in the mail-in voting put him ahead early in the evening, but Crane’s big lead among people who voted on election day washed away O’Halleran’s initial advantage as votes came in through the night.
As of Thursday morning, Crane had 137,999 votes to 119,154 for O’Halleran. That looks like a gap the uncounted votes can’t fill for O’Halleran.
Crane piled up a big advantage in the rural, Republican portions of the vast district — negating O’Halleran’s advantage in Coconino County dominated by Flagstaff voters and Apache County, dominated by voters on the Navajo Reservation.
In Gila County, Crane had nearly double O’Halleran’s total — 11,921 to 6,885.
In Navajo County, Crane won more narrowly, 17,192 to 15,351.
In Apache County, O’Halleran dominated 12,978 to 5,815.
Crane’s lopsided advantage in the Yavapai County portions of the district around Prescott apparently cemented his win.
Crane won the crowded Republican primary with former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, besting State House Rep. Walt Blackman. Crane lives in Tucson outside the district and had no previous political experience. Crane served multiple combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and gained fame once he left the military as a winner on the TV reality show “Shark Tank.” He launched a business making bottle openers from shell casings. Crane maintained that the 2022 election was stolen and warned darkly that the election represented a fight to save the country from the left, aligning himself with Rep. Paul Gosar, who represented much of the district before redistricting.
O’Halleran was a three-term congressman who stressed bipartisan legislation and local district issues, but who also voted most of the time with the House Democratic leadership. Redistricting produced a big Republican registration and vote pattern advantage for Republicans, making O’Halleran one of the most endangered House incumbents. The former Chicago homicide detective served several terms in the state legislature as a Republican before switching parties and winning election in the then-narrowly divided Congressional District 1.
As of Wednesday, it wasn’t clear whether the Democrats would lose control of the House — thanks to losses like O’Halleran’s. The anticipated “red wave” for Republicans never materialized, leaving control of the House and Senate undecided as of Wednesday — despite some $17 billion in election spending nationwide.
