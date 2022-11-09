Eli Crane

Former Navy SEAL Eli Crane on Wednesday appears to have won his bid to unseat Democratic Congressman Tom O’Halleran.

 Peter Aleshire

Former Navy SEAL Eli Crane on Thursday appeared poised to unseat Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran in a sprawling congressional district that includes 63% of the state — including all of Gila, Apache and Navajo counties.

Crane led with 53.7% of the vote, with 100% of the precincts reporting.

