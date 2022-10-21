Voters will get to weigh in on whether the groups spending lavishly to influence elections have to reveal where they’re getting their money — and where it’s going.
Recently the Voters Right to Know Act survived a court challenge, ensuring it a spot on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The group led by former Arizona Attorney General Terry Goddard gathered 350,000 signatures to put the measure before voters. The new law would require any nonprofit or political party spending more than $50,000 on any combination of statewide races to disclose all donors who gave more than $5,000 to the campaign. For local races, the threshold would drop to groups spending $25,000 or more.
The ballot measure would also establish tight deadlines for disclosure, so voters could link the funding to attack ads prior to the election. Backers say it would let voters know who’s behind the increasingly negative — and often inaccurate — attack ads paid for by virtually anonymous outside groups.
This is the fourth time the group has tried to put the question before voters. In 2016, the group funding the campaign abruptly pulled out. In 2018, the Arizona Supreme Court threw out the signatures on a technicality. In 2020, the pandemic derailed signature gathering efforts.
The legal challenge this time was mounted by groups that currently spend money on campaigns without needing to disclose their donors — including the Goldwater Institute, the Free Enterprise Club, Americans for Prosperity and the Center for Arizona Policy Action.
They argued that most of the signature sheets listed Goddard’s office as the address for the campaign, rather than the rented campaign office next door. Goddard argued he used his office because it was staffed during business hours, unlike the campaign office. A Maricopa Superior Court judge rejected the challenge, which would have knocked out more than 300,000 otherwise valid signatures.
The U.S. Supreme Court opened the door to an explosion of dark money spending in elections nationwide in its “Citizens United” ruling. The justices essentially held that corporations and other groups have the same free speech rights as citizens. The decision left the door open to requiring disclosure of donors.
Dark money has played an increasing role in financing elections ever since. The law now allows unlimited political spending by corporations and nonprofit groups without disclosure of donors so long as they don’t directly coordinate their efforts with the candidate’s official campaigns.
The Voters Right to Know Act would not limit dark money spending. It would merely require groups waging independent campaigns to disclose their donors, just as candidates must reveal who’s donating to their campaigns directly.
Reform groups like the Brennen Center for Justice have advocated for both disclosure and limits on individual donations — the same rules that apply to candidates.
“Citizens United created loopholes in campaign disclosure rules that have made so-called dark money — funds from groups that do not disclose their donors — disturbingly common,” said the Brennen Center.
One study of the 2020 election found that dark money groups spent more than $1 billion on federal elections — with groups backing Democrats exceeding Republican-supporting groups for the first time.
The dark money groups — which may represent corporate interests with business before Congress or the state legislature — often remain anonymous by donating to nonprofit groups, which are sometimes set up solely to lobby and run campaigns, concluded the report by Open Secrets.
The group noted that political spending in the 2020 election topped $14 billion — the most expensive election in history. That compares to the $3 billion to $4 billion spent in each of the previous three general election cycles.
Some $5.7 billion in 2020 went into the presidential contest and $8.7 billion into House and Senate races. Spending in the Arizona Senate race topped $256 million, according to Open Secrets. (https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2021/02/2020-cycle-cost-14p4-billion-doubling-16/).
The study concluded that most of the dark money spending is never reported.
In Arizona, the most publicized dark money controversy involved Arizona Public Service’s political spending to influence the Arizona Corporation Commission elections. The commissioners set the utilities rates and shortly after the election made a series of rulings in favor of the giant utility company, which is owned by Pinnacle West. The company eventually admitted that it gave $13 million to 16 political groups, including $11 million to groups involved in the corporation commission elections. The APS spending dwarfed the spending by all the candidates combined.
The utility company ultimately revealed its donations under pressure from three of the commissioners.
