People living in rural areas like Gila County could reap big benefits if voters approve the Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act in November, according to the Grand Canyon Institute.
Gila County has lots of residents facing debt collections — especially when it comes to medical bills, the study concluded. That’s because the county has many people without medical insurance. Gila County residents also have a lot of other sorts of debt — including student loans.
Currently, at least 20% of Gila County debtors are struggling to pay medical bills — perhaps because 17% have no health insurance, which is one of the highest rates in the state.
About 8% of Gila County debtors owe money on student loans. Only about 19% of Gila County residents have a four-year college degree — compared to 30% statewide.
Gila County also has a higher poverty rate than the statewide average — which means more people having more trouble keeping up with their debts. Gila County has a higher share of other types of debt in collection as well — including cars and credit cards.
The ballot measure would increase the assets protected when people go through bankruptcy and extend additional protections from debt collectors, the study concluded.
On the other hand, opponents of the Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act say it would encourage defaults on legitimate debt, prompt businesses to restrict credit and impose a hardship on businesses unable to collect the full amount of debt owed.
The Grand Canyon Institute is a private, non-partisan think tank that researches election issues. (https://www.facebook.com/GrandCanyonInstitute/)
The study concluded that Arizona has fewer protections for debtors than most other states. The National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) has given Arizona a “D” rating when it comes to laws protecting debtors. If the law passes, it would boast the state’s rating to an “A” or a “B.”
“Across Arizona, 30% of people with a credit file have debt in collections. This tracks closely with the national average of 29%. How these consumers experience the collections process can vary widely, due to minimal protections afforded by federal and state Unfair and Deceptive Acts and Practices (UDAP) laws. The absence of greater protections puts consumers at risk of predatory collection practices that can be financially devastating due to low thresholds for income and property protected against being seized by debt holders,” concluded the study authors.
Medical debt remains the single largest category of debt in collections — and the leading cause of bankruptcy in the U.S. Almost all other industrialized nations have national health care systems — so illness and medical debt almost never cause bankruptcy. About 16% of Arizonans with a credit file have a medical debt in collections — averaging about $1,000, according to an analysis by the Urban Institute. That figure only counts medical debt that’s more than 180 days past due.
About one in four Arizona residents say they have trouble paying medical bills — which includes both people without insurance and people with high deductibles and co-payments, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The median problem medical bill lies between $2,500 and $5,000.
The protections included in the ballot measure include:
• Limiting the share of your wages debtors can seize, based on leaving people enough to live on. Currently, debtors can garnish any amount above $217 a week. The ballot measure would protect 90% of wages up to $768 a week. Judges could also adjust the total in hardship cases.
• Allows debtors to keep a used car valued up to $15,000, compared to the current limit of $6,000.
• Allows debtors to preserve a median value family home. Currently, the median price of a home in Arizona is $360,000 statewide — and $400,000 in Phoenix. Current law protects just $250,000 of a home’s value.
• Protects enough money in a bank account to cover basic costs like rent, food and utilities. The new limit would be about $5,000, compared to the current $300.
• Prevents seizure and sale of necessary household goods up to a value of about $12,000, compared to the current cap of $6,000.
• Caps the annual interest charged on unpaid medical debt at 3%.
The report noted that the ballot measure would also apply the protection of debtors assets to court cases. The number of debt collection cases in courts has increased rapidly — with most borrowers unable to afford an attorney.
“Further exacerbating the precarious situation that some debt holders find themselves in, an analysis of the civil court system finds that debtors almost never have legal representation, while creditors do, creating a legal imbalance,” concluded the study. “This is a growing concern given findings by the Pew Charitable Trust in 2020 of an alarming increase in the use of courts to collect on debts by businesses since the early 1990s. According to one study from 1993 to 2013, the share of civil claims for debt in state courts more than doubled from less than 12% to 24% of claims.
“The Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act will provide greater protections for the issues raised above, bringing Arizona much more in line with the recommendations provided by the National Consumer Law Center to enable those in debt to pay off what they owe without placing them in a position where their ability to meet their daily living needs are not impacted by the loss of housing, transportation, or other resources.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!