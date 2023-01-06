Wendy Rogers

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers maintains the 2022 statewide elections were deliberately manipulated to defeat three statewide Republican candidates. She will head the Senate Elections Committee in the coming session.

 DJ Craig

The 2022 midterm elections proved rough on election deniers — especially in Arizona.

Across the nation, Trump-endorsed candidates who continued to insist the 2020 election was “stolen” fared poorly in competitive races.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

