The 2022 midterm elections proved rough on election deniers — especially in Arizona.
Across the nation, Trump-endorsed candidates who continued to insist the 2020 election was “stolen” fared poorly in competitive races.
That included Arizona — where three Republican candidates who insisted without evidence the 2020 election was stolen also lost their 2022 races.
Republicans Kari Lake (governor), Mark Finchem (secretary of state) and Abe Hamadeh (attorney general) all narrowly lost their statewide bids.
They also each lost lawsuit challenges of the 2022 election results, with judges all concluding that they presented no evidence that the reported Election Day problems were intentional or changed the outcome of the election.
Election-denier candidates in safe Republican seats did win big in some cases — including state Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff), who represents all of Rim Country and the White Mountains. She will head the state Senate Elections Committee in the new legislative session.
In the past several weeks she has devoted her widely followed Twitter feed to amplifying the claims of Lake, Finchem and Hamadeh — which have now all been dismissed by trial court judges. Appeals to the Arizona Supreme Court are pending. The results in Hamadeh’s automatic recount were released last week — but were not available at this writing.
Meanwhile, advocacy groups defending Native American voting rights are celebrating the defeat of Proposition 309, which would have required voters to include their date of birth, voter identification number and other information on their mail-in ballots.
Proponents said the new measures would prevent possible voter fraud involving mail-in ballots, which most Arizona voters use. No evidence of significant voter fraud involving mail-in ballots has been presented. Similar new restrictions elsewhere ended up increasing the rejection rate for mail-in ballots from about 1% to about 13%. Native American groups argue that such measures would have a disproportionate impact on reservation voters, who often don’t have birth certificates or a regular mailing address.
Turnout among Native American voters is generally much lower than that of other voters. For instance, turnout on the 2020 election was 80% statewide, but only about 54% on the Navajo Reservation. Nonetheless, some 60% to 90% of Native American voters have historically supported Democrats. As a result, the 67,000 Native Americans who voted in 2020 proved critical in President Joe Biden’s 11,000-vote margin in the presidential race.
Navajo and Apache counties are both entered into a legal settlement with the U.S. Justice Department to operate vote centers and employ polling place translators to increase voter turnout among reservation communities. Those efforts have increased turnout — but the non-reservation communities in the White Mountains in both counties in 2022 reported turnout rates 15% to 25% higher than on the neighboring reservation communities.
Democrats in Congress say they’ll redouble their efforts to make it easier to vote. Proposals include automatically registering people to vote when they get a driver’s license, pre-registering teenagers to vote before they turn 18, restoring the right to vote to felons after they’re released from prison and criminalizing election misinformation.
Those kinds of measures face tough opposition in Arizona, where Republicans retain a one-vote margin in both the House and Senate. As head of the Senate Elections Committee, Rogers will have broad power to block or advance elections legislation. Rogers in the past has pushed for the elimination of mail-in balloting.
The election lawsuits by Lake and others mostly focused on problems with in-person voting on Election Day. Historically, Republicans were more likely to rely on mail-in balloting and had higher turnout rates overall. However, years of unsupported claims about fraudulent mail-in balloting have made Republicans less likely to rely on the early ballots. The Election Day problems — which included printed ballots too faint for voting machines to read, long lines and printers that resized ballots all affected in-person voters, but not mail-in ballots. That means polling place problems could have had a bigger impact on Republicans — although none of the lawsuits presented actual evidence that the problems convinced a significant number of people not to vote.
Rogers in one Payson appearance before the election urged Republican voters to take their mail-in ballots to polling places and seek to vote. If turned away because they’d already received a mail-in ballot, she suggested they call the sheriff’s office and file a complaint of election fraud.
Her Twitter account for the past two weeks has mostly retweeted posts by Lake and others about the election complaints, most of which have now been dismissed.
On Dec. 24, Rogers tweeted: “We will never give up. We shall never tire. We fight. We fight. We fight.”
