Tom Horne claimed victory in the contest for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction this week, with almost all the ballots counted. The Secretary of State race is heading for a recount.

PHOENIX -- The number of undecided statewide races is now down to one.

On Thursday, incumbent state schools chief Kathy Hoffman conceded in her bid to get a new four-year term.

