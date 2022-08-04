Former Navy SEAL, celebrity businessman and election denier Eli Crane on Wednesday held a commanding lead in the Republican primary in Congressional District 2 — now represented by incumbent Democrat Tom O’Halleran.
Crane had 34% of the vote in the crowded primary field, outdistancing state House Rep. Walt Blackman (R-Snowflake) who had 24%.
The rest of the Republican challengers trailed far behind, including businessman Mark DeLuzio (18%), businessman and activist Andy Yates (7%), Williams Mayor John Moore (7%), Camp Verde farmer Steven Krystofiak (6%) and QAnon supporter Ron Watkins (4%).
Meanwhile, Rep. Paul Gosar scored a decisive win in the redrawn Congressional District 9. He used to represent Rim Country, but opted to run in District 9 which swallowed up most of his old district in redistricting. The controversial congressman drew three primary challengers — but wound up with 65% of the vote in a now bullet-proof Republican district.
Meanwhile, District 2 picked up Rim Country and portions of Yavapai County — giving it a bigger Republican advantage.
Crane has no roots in the district, but leaned heavily on the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. The primary showed Trump’s enormous clout in the party, with the Trump-endorsed candidates triumphing all up and down the ballot.
Crane served as a Navy SEAL in Afghanistan. He left the military after 14 years of service and started his business, “Bottle Breecher.” He manufactures bottle openers shaped like 50 caliber shell casings — which thrived after his 2014 appearance on Shark Tank.
A Tucson resident, he said his top issues were election integrity and security on the U.S.-Mexico border. He said he favors less regulation, lower taxes and “pro-growth job policies.”
He raised by far the most money in the Republican field, about $840,000 according to the latest campaign finance filings — about 60% of it from out-of-state donors. The District 2 seat includes all of Gila, Apache and Navajo counties. Redistricting increased the Republican registration in the district — which makes O’Halleran one of the most vulnerable Democrats in Congress — with potential control of the House at stake.
Blackman has represented a big chunk of the district in the state legislature for the past two years. He placed second in the fundraising sweepstakes, with about $400,000 — 43% of it from out of the district. He’s a 21-year Army veteran with combat experience and the first black Republican ever elected to the Arizona Legislature. He has also supported unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, advocated criminal prosecution of women who get abortions and strongly supported President Trump. Blackman has also pushed for bills for criminal justice reform, traveled the district widely and focused on constituent services in the legislature.
The more traditional, deeply rooted local candidates — Moore and Krystofiak — couldn’t raise much money and didn’t win many votes in the race that drew national funding and attention.
DeLuzio raised about $100,000, 86% of it out-of-state. He made frequent appearances in the rural reaches of the district and maintained that many federal agencies were unconstitutional and should be abolished — including the Department of Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Education.
O’Halleran enters the general election with a sizable financial advantage, having raised some $1.4 million in the primary, about 60% of it from outside the district. An anticipated flood of outside money could narrow his financial advantage — with both parties and their supporting interest groups pouring money into one of the few remaining competitive seats in Congress.
Currently, Democrats hold 222 seats to Republicans 213. The number of competitive seats in which either party could win has been falling for decades — and the 2020 redistricting eliminated six of the remaining competitive seats. Political analysts say that fewer than 10% of the seats in Congress are now competitive. That means both parties will pour money into the general election District 2 race, where a Democrat represents a district that “leans Republican” after the last redistricting.
O’Halleran has gained a reputation as a moderate Democrat seeking bipartisan cooperation. He has focused heavily on winning infrastructure funding in the district and long focused on trying to pressure the Forest Service into changing polices on forest restoration and wildfire preparation.
He’s a former police officer and state lawmaker, who switched parties from Republican to Democrat while in the legislature.
