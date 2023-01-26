Hamadeh

Republican Attorney General candidate Abraham Hamadeh says he shouldn't have to pay legal fees for his failed lawsuit contesting the election results.

 Peter Aleshire

PHOENIX -- The top Republicans in the House and Senate are asking a judge to save failed GOP attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh from having to pay the legal fees of others he sued in his unsuccessful lawsuit to be declared the winner.

And Arizona taxpayers are picking up the $5,300 cost of the legal filing.

