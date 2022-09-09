An Arizona Supreme Court ruling ensures voters in November will get to decide whether “dark money” political groups must disclose their donors and whether people facing bankruptcy due to medical bills can get some relief.
On the other hand, the courts ruled that backers of a ballot measure designed to make it easier to vote didn’t have enough valid signatures to make the November ballot.
The recent court rulings ensure that voters will face a long list of high stakes decisions on ballot measures in November — never mind all the candidates clamoring for attention.
The Voters Right to Know initiative will require dark money political groups to disclose donations of more than $5,000 used in political campaigns.
The measure seeks to reveal who is behind the campaigns waged by shadowy non-profit and corporate lobbying groups that have come to play a large role in political campaigns in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Citizens United. That decision held that corporations and interest groups have the same free speech rights as citizens — and can spend as much money as they like to influence elections. They are barred only from directly coordinating their efforts with candidates, who are required to disclose donors.
Citizens United left it up to the states to determine whether those dark money groups must reveal where they’re getting their money. In 2020, dark money groups spent more than $1.5 billion to influence elections without disclosing donors.
The Voters Right to Know initiative led by former Attorney General Terry Goddard would require any group spending more than $50,000 in statewide elections or $25,000 in local elections to reveal its major donors.
A lawsuit seeking to keep the measure off the ballot was filed by the Goldwater Institute and three dark money groups — the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, the Americans for Prosperity and the Center for Arizona Policy Action. They argued that the signature-gathering groups listed the wrong address for service of subpoenas — since it was Goddard’s law office instead of the campaign office next door. The lawsuit sought to throw out most of the 350,000 signatures gathered, but the judge ruled the law was contradictory and declined to throw out the signatures on a technicality.
Medical debt
collection protectionThe Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act survived a similarly technical legal challenge. If approved, the measure would provide additional protections for people facing bankruptcy. It would increase the amount of equity in a home protected from debt collectors from $250,000 to $400,000 — and adjust that figure for inflation going forward. It would also increase from $6,000 to $15,000 the household furniture, appliances and electronics people could keep — as well as increase the equity in a car from $6,000 to $15,000. It would also cap the share of a debtor’s wages that could be garnished and limit the interest charged for medical debts to no more than 3%. Medical bills remain the leading cause of bankruptcy in the U.S. The rest of the industrialized world has national health care, so medical bills almost never cause bankruptcy.
Voting rights ballot
measure diesOn the other hand, the courts ruled that backers of a move to make it easier to vote didn’t have enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot — even though they collected 400,000 signatures.
The confusing and intricate case went from a Superior Court to the Supreme Court and back again, while lawyers argued about the formula used to calculate the number of valid signatures. The court ultimately decided the initiative was 1,458 votes short of the 238,000 it needed.
The measure would have blocked the legislature from overturning presidential election results, guaranteed ballot privacy, barred handing election materials or ballots over to outside groups, extended early voting, allowed voters to cast ballots at any polling site, expanded voting access, limited lobbyists ability to wine and dine lawmakers and made other changes.
It would have also changed the legislative language requiring “strict compliance” in throwing out initiative signatures. Those standards in the existing law proved the measure’s undoing, with many signatures thrown out for technical violations. For instance, the Free Enterprise Club convinced the court to throw out 7,000 signatures because the volunteer signature gatherer had mistakenly checked the box indicating he was a paid circulator.
Other measures on
the ballot include
:
Prop 128: Voter Protection Act: Prevents legislature from overturning ballot measures as long as they’re constitutional and in compliance with the law. The measure means the courts could strike down a provision included in a ballot measure without throwing out the whole law.
Proposition 129: Initiatives: This would require any ballot measure to address a single topic.
Proposition 130: A constitutional amendment concerning property tax exemptions.
Proposition 131: A constitutional amendment establishing the office of lieutenant governor, who would run on a slate with the governor and take over in the event the governor resigned, died or was removed.
Proposition 132: The constitutional amendment would require any ballot measure that raised taxes to receive at least 60% of the vote.
Proposition 308: The measure guarantees in-state tuition at Arizona universities for “Dreamers,” non-citizens brought to this country as children who have grown up in the U.S. — but still don’t have legal citizenship.
Proposition 309: Requires a photo ID for in-person voting and applies new standards for verifying signatures on mail-in ballots.
Proposition 310: Increases the sales tax by a penny for every $10 spent to provide additional funding for Arizona’s 144 fire districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!