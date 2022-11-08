voter turnout

Eric Mariscal, director of Gila County Elections, expects a heavy voter turnout Nov. 8. At the Nov. 1 meeting of the Gila County Board of Supervisors he said he anticipates a 70% to 80% voter turnout.

Eric Mariscal, director of Gila County Elections, expects a heavy voter turnout today. He said 70% to 80% of county voters could cast General Election ballots.

Giving the Gila County Board of Supervisors a pre-election update at its Nov. 1 meeting, Mariscal said more than 7,000 early ballots had been turned in at that point and they were seeing between 900 and 1,200 come in daily.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.