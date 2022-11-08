Eric Mariscal, director of Gila County Elections, expects a heavy voter turnout today. He said 70% to 80% of county voters could cast General Election ballots.
Giving the Gila County Board of Supervisors a pre-election update at its Nov. 1 meeting, Mariscal said more than 7,000 early ballots had been turned in at that point and they were seeing between 900 and 1,200 come in daily.
He said all the early ballots in hand would be counted by Friday, Nov. 4 and included in the first results posted on the county’s website after polls close tonight (Tuesday, Nov. 8). Polls close at 7 p.m. and returns start posting about 8 p.m.
Mariscal said the county has more than 32,000 registered voters.
Poll workers get pay raise
In addition to updating the supervisors on the Nov. 8 election, Mariscal asked, and the board approved a pay increase for poll workers. The increase includes workers manning the Nov. 8 polls.
He told the BOS pay for poll workers in Gila County has not been adjusted since 2008.
In order to conduct successful elections, poll workers are essential.
The Gila County Elections Department uses approximately 121 poll workers on election days — 21 inspectors and 100 ID clerks, provisional clerks, ballot judges, and marshals.
The current pay rate is $145 per day for inspectors and $105 per day for all other workers.
He said inspectors work 15 hours on election day and attend five hours of training. All other poll worker positions work 15 hours on election day and attend three hours of training.
“This current pay rate, when broken into hours, equates to $7.25 per hour for inspectors and $5.83 per hour for all other workers,” Mariscal said.
He asked the supervisors to increase the pay rate to minimum wage ($12.80/hour). This would lead to an increase in pay to $256 for inspectors and $230.40 for all other workers.
The overall costs of paying poll workers for working an election would increase from $13,545 to $28,416, Mariscal said.
“By increasing the poll worker pay to at least the minimum wage per hour worked would allow the Gila County Elections Department to acquire a larger and possibly more diverse pool of poll workers.
“In order to perform successful elections, the Gila County Elections Department needs to be able to recruit poll workers from a broad range of our citizenry. The ability for a citizen to apply to work the polls with adequate compensation would allow a broader range of potential poll workers to be fielded in future county elections. The current pay rate does not allow for this to occur. It is becoming increasingly difficult to recruit poll workers in today’s economy. The desire to be a poll worker is there, but without compensation that is at least the minimum wage, our recruitment efforts will fall short,” Mariscal said.
The board asked James Menlove, county manager, if the funds were available for the increase. He said the additional pay was budgeted.
