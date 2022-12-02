Election chaos continues in some Arizona counties, but Gila County quietly certified the results of the midterm elections without a qualm.
The detailed results of the Nov. 8 voting certified by the Gila County supervisors on Nov. 18 demonstrated why Gila County has turned into a Republican stronghold — with almost every statewide Republican pulling in two-thirds of the votes cast.
So how do you explain the Republican takeover of a county that was once solidly Democratic?
Turnout. Turnout. Turnout.
In the northern Gila County precincts in Payson, Star Valley, Pine, Strawberry, Young and the Tonto Basin, the turnout generally ranged from 70% to 80%. By contrast, the turnout in the mostly Democratic precincts of southern Gila County remained mostly between 55% and 65%. In the heavily Democratic precincts on the San Carlos Apache Reservation, the turnout was more like 35%.
All told, 22,802 Gila County voters cast ballots, 67% of the eligible voters. That’s the second highest turnout in the state.
The quiet certification of the vote in Gila County didn’t prevent chaos from erupting in other counties — especially those with a Republican dominated board of supervisors.
It also didn’t prevent State Sen. Wendy Rogers — who now represents Gila County and won 68% of the vote — from tweeting falsely that Gila and Yavapai counties were delaying their vote certification. She later corrected the tweet — without taking down the initial claim, according to the Associated Press. Rogers has been tapped to head the elections committee in the new legislature.
But the furor continued early this week in other counties.
This week, heavily Republican Cochise County remained the epicenter of unproven claims of election irregularities. In that case, questions about the certification of the vote-counting machines caused the supervisors to initially refuse to certify the results — calling for a re-do of the election. Lawsuits have been filed to force the county to certify the votes. It’s unclear what happens if the county refuses. It could mean those votes won’t end up in the final count. That would mostly hurt Republican candidates — and could flip a congressional seat from the Republicans to the Democrats.
Maricopa County’s efforts to certify its election also spurred lawsuits and long, confrontational public hearings. In that county, printers at polling places produced ballots with the ink so faint that the vote-counting machines couldn’t read and tabulate the vote. This prompted precinct officials to advise people to go to other nearby polling places. Some didn’t end up voting as a result, although it’s unclear how many people were affected. Overall, Maricopa County narrowly favored most Democratic statewide candidates — but a slightly higher percentage of Republicans voted in-person instead of relying on mail-in ballots. That could mean election-day voters who gave up and went home could have disproportionately affected Republicans. However, there’s no clear evidence either way.
Republican Attorney General candidate Abraham Hamadeh and Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake both filed lawsuits claiming that the poorly printed ballots and other problems made the results of the election invalid. Both lost narrowly to their Democratic opponents. Maricopa County accounts for 60% of the state’s population and so problems there have an outsized effect.
The attorney general’s race was so close it triggered an automatic recount. It’s unclear at this writing how those lawsuits and a possible failure to certify the vote in Cochise County will affect the outcome in races that sometimes came down to a few hundred votes. However, the continued allegations of election manipulation in Arizona have made national headlines. Nationwide, most of the candidates running for governor or secretary of state who denied the 2020 election results lost — especially in swing states.
The Mohave County Supervisors also threatened to not certify the vote there — but eventually gave in after receiving legal advice.
None of those problems seemed to touch Gila County, where the results were routinely certified.
The report on the precinct-by-precinct results in Gila County offered key insights into the political evolution of the county — with a steady shift toward the Republican Party. Northern Gila County has been growing faster than the southern portion for years, shifting political and economic power toward Payson and away from the county seat in Globe. The enormous difference in turnout between north and south has accelerated that shift.
Moreover, redistricting united Gila County in a single legislative district. The old boundaries put northern Gila County in a district that leaned Republican — but which the right Democrat could win. The new boundaries moved a big chunk of Flagstaff into a lopsided Democratic district dominated and then shifted a portion of heavily Republican Yavapai County into the new District 7. This created an iron-clad Republican district — so no Democrats even bothered to run for the state House.
Gila County now has become the anchor for Republicans in both the state House and Senate seats and Congressional District 2 — in which newcomer Eli Crane easily beat three-time Democratic Congressman Tom O’Halleran.
Overall, Gila County reported a turnout of 67%. That’s the second-highest turnout in the state, just behind Yavapai County’s 75%. Maricopa County had a 64% turnout rate.
In Gila County, the Pine-Strawberry East precinct reported an 84% turnout. Payson Precinct 2 had an 81% turnout and Roosevelt precinct in the Tonto Basin, an 82% turnout. The three proved the most politically engaged precincts in the county.
At the other end of the scale, the lowest turnout rates were 29% in San Carlos, 36% in Canyon Day and 49% in Central Heights in Globe.
Interestingly, Gila County voters mostly relied on early, mail-in voting — even in Republican precincts. Between half and two-thirds of voters submitted early ballots in almost every precinct. In most precincts, 10% to 18% relied on in-person voting.
Turns out, the lower the share of early ballots — the lower the turnout overall.
So here is the share of the Gila County votes received by the Republican candidates in key races:
• U.S. Senate: Blake Masters: 62%
• 2nd Congressional District: Eli Crane: 65%
• Governor: Kari Lake: 66%
• District 7 Senate: Wendy Rogers: 69%
• Secretary of State: Mark Finchem: 63%
• Secretary of State: Abraham Hamadeh: 65%
• State Treasurer: Kimberly Yee: 70%
• Superintendent of Public Instruction: Tom Horne: 65%
