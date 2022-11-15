Almost every statewide and federal Republican candidate got two-thirds of the Gila County vote — but most are still going down to defeat statewide.
The most recent vote tallies have clinched wins for U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and Republican Treasurer Kimberly Yee.
However, the contests for governor, superintendent of public instruction and attorney general remain too close to call.
But not in Gila County.
In every case, the Republican racked up big majorities. The results reflect the shift of power in the county to the Republican north. The results also suggest Gila County voters are increasingly voting a straight Republican ticket — with little difference between one candidate and another, so long as they’re Republicans.
The vote counting continued through the weekend, mostly delayed by the need to check signatures on the large number of mail-in ballots turned in at the polls. Democrats had big leads based on the early ballots turned in at least two days before election day. Republicans closed the gap based on election day voting.
Republicans had hoped they would continue to gain ground with the early ballots turned in at the polls on election day. Republicans like Senator Wendy Rogers had urged Republicans on the early voting list to hold onto their ballots until election day. As it turned out, the early ballots turned in on election day for the most part increased the margins of the Democratic statewide candidates. Those ballots largely account for the painfully slow ballot counting statewide — since each signature must be validated against the voter registration records before the vote is counted.
Sen. Mark Kelly cinched up the race with 53% of the vote statewide. But he got only 35% of the Gila County vote.
Democratic Congressman Tom O’Halleran couldn’t overcome the big Republican registration advantage in his redrawn district. Businessman and former Navy SEAL Eli Crane won handily. He got 54% of the vote districtwide, including 65% of the Gila County vote.
Democratic Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes appears to have clinched his victory, with 53% of the vote statewide. Republican Mark Finchem was one of the most outspoken advocates for unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Only a few election deniers won in a host of secretary of state battles across the country. The secretary of state oversees elections.
Fontes got just 35% of the vote in Gila County.
Republican incumbent treasurer Kimberly Yee has also secured re-election. She got 56% of the vote statewide and 70% of the Gila County vote.
Democratic Attorney General candidate Kris Mayes as of Sunday night had 50.2% of the statewide vote, but only 36% of the Gila County ballots.
The contest for state superintendent of education remained in a dead heat on Sunday, with incumbent Democratic Kathy Hoffman a handful of votes in the lead. She had amassed 50.01% of the statewide votes, but only 33% of the Gila County vote.
