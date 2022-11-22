Gila County voters mostly reflected statewide attitudes when it came to the ballot propositions jostling for their attention at the polls.
Most of the measures that won statewide won in Gila County as well, but with different percentages mostly reflecting the county’s conservative, anti-tax attitudes.
The results show that the stark partisan divide when it comes to voting for candidates doesn’t show up nearly so clearly when voters address individual issues.
Gila County generally gave Republican candidates big majorities often going two-to-one for statewide Republican candidates. But when it came to the propositions, it was generally hard to tell Republican Gila County apart from equally Democratic Apache or Coconino counties.
That proved especially true with the propositions that racked up the biggest majorities, like a limit on debt collections and a requirement that “dark money” political groups disclose their donors and their spending.
So here’s a rundown on how Gila County voters came down on the ballot measures compared to the statewide results.
Proposition 128: Ballot measure alterations
If this had passed, state lawmakers would have had a lot more authority to modify, nullify and alter ballot measures approved by the voters at the polls. A whopping 65% of the voters rejected this measure statewide but only 59% in Gila County. This could reflect a lot greater faith in the Republican dominated legislature in the heavily Republican rural county.
Prop. 129: Single topics for ballot measures
This measure will limit ballot measures to a single topic and invalidate any language in the measure a judge feels strays into a different but related topic. This will offer a lot more legal grounds on which to challenge the implementation of a successful ballot measure. Voters statewide liked the idea voting 55% approval. Gila County voters liked that idea even more with 62% approval.
Prop. 130: Property Tax Exemptions
This provides a property tax exemption for the disabled especially disabled veterans. Everybody seemed to like this idea with 64% approval statewide and 62% in Gila County.
Prop. 131: Lt. Governor
Creates the office of Lt. Governor, mostly to make sure the governor’s party won’t lose control in the event the governor quits, dies or gets thrown out of office. The measure won approval from 55% of voters statewide and 52% of Gila County voters.
Prop. 132: Ballot measure tax increases
This measure requires 60% approval of any ballot measure that increases taxes one of three measures that would place limits on voters’ rights to pass new laws at the polls. The measure won 51% approval statewide and a resounding 60% approval in Gila County where voters apparently hate taxes, even if imposed by fellow voters.
Prop. 209: Limits on debt collection
This new law places strict limits on the interest rates debt collectors can impose on personal debt and protect a lot more personal property, a home’s value and income that will be protected from debt collectors including medical debt. Everyone loved this idea, which won 72% approval statewide and 98% in Gila County.
Prop. 211: Dark money political disclosure
This requires “dark money” groups funding political campaigns to disclose their major donors and spending. It proved wildly popular with the voters. Lawsuits by dark money groups have thwarted two previous efforts to get the measure in front of voters. The measure passed with 72% of the vote statewide, including 70% in Gila County.
Prop. 308: In-state tuition for non-citizens
Allows in-state tuition at community colleges and universities for anyone who graduated from an Arizona high school after living in the state for at least two years regardless of their citizenship status. The measure eked out a victory statewide, with 51% of the vote. Here’s where Gila County decisively parted company with the rest of the state with just 36% favoring in-state tuition for “Dreamers.”
Prop. 309: Voter identification
Sharply limits the kinds of identification that voters can use at the polls or when they register to vote. Federal law allows use of various non-photo identification. This is especially important in the state’s many reservation communities, where many tribal members don’t have conventional forms of identification. Voters just barely rejected the added requirements with 50.4% opposed. In Gila County, the measure would have passed with 49.8% opposed.
Prop. 310: Sales tax for rural fire districts
Would have imposed a small, added, statewide sales tax to support rural fire districts, which are strained by the need to provide emergency medical services for hoards of out-of-district visitors and drivers. The measure got just 48% of the vote statewide. Gila County voters just barely supported the measure with 50.2% of their votes even though the benefits of the statewide taxes would have flowed mostly to the rural fire districts that provide many of the emergency services in the county.
