Proposition 310 would have imposed a small, statewide increase in the sales tax to fund rural fire districts. The proposition failed statewide, but just barely passed in Gila County, which has a host of fire districts that would have benefitted.

 By Michele Nelson Roundup Staff Reporter

Gila County voters mostly reflected statewide attitudes when it came to the ballot propositions jostling for their attention at the polls.

Most of the measures that won statewide won in Gila County as well, but with different percentages mostly reflecting the county’s conservative, anti-tax attitudes.

