Gila County Republicans continue to increase their political dominance, according to the most recent voter registration figures from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
At one time, Gila County was a Democratic bastion dominated by voters living in and working in southern Gila County, mostly in the mining industry.
But the rapid growth of the population in northern Gila County combined with the woes of the mining industry in southern Gila County have flipped the political equation.
The January registration totals show 16,167 registered Republicans in Gila County – about 47% of the total. That’s an increase of about 50 voters just since the general election.
Independent, non-affiliated voters accounted for the second-biggest category, with 9,251 voters. That’s about 27% of the total – an increase of just under 50 voters since the general election.
Democrats continue to lag – with 8,420 voters – about 25% of the total. That a decrease of about 30 voters since the general election.
The last round of redistricting left Gila County in increasingly safe Republican districts in both Congress and the legislature – which means partisan elections will mostly get decided in the primary in upcoming cycles, unless Independents move much more strongly towards Democrats.
Gila County’s now represented by Republican Eli Crane in Congressional District 2. Gila County voters account for less than 7% of the vote in that sprawling district – which includes portions of nine of Arizona’s 15 counties. The largest share of voters in that district now live in Pinal and Yavapai counties. Republicans dominate the district – with 37% of the registered voters. Independents and Democrats each account for 31% — with the rest going to libertarians (3,812).
The Republican advantage in the state legislative district that now includes Gila County is even more lopsided. The district is currently represented by Wendy Rogers in the Senate and by Rep. David Cook and David Marshall in the House.
Legislative District 7 includes portions of Coconino, Navajo and Pinal counties – plus all of Gila County. The Gila County voters represent 20% of the 154,000 voters in the district. Republicans account for 45% of the registered voters, Independents for 31% and Democrats for 23%.
The figures offer a certain irony, the state is moving firmly into the “purple” swing state category politically – while rural areas become more decisively Republican. The contradiction dominated the 2022 general election – with Democrats winning the top three statewide offices for the first time in decades and Republicans controlling the House and Senate by a single seat in each chamber. Every single statewide and congressional Republican candidate in Gila County won by double-digit numbers.
But the growing divide between rural and urban areas has featured strongly in the nation’s politics for the last several election cycles, according to national figures. Both nationally and in Arizona, rural areas have mostly provided overwhelming support for the average Republican candidate – while urban areas have become equally lopsided in favor of Democrats. The suburbs have become the battleground when it comes to convincing voters to change sides.
