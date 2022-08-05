The 2022 elections have continued Gila County’s transformation into a deep red Republican bastion.
The county now has 15,583 registered Republicans, 8,380 Democrats and 8,883 independents — with 181 Libertarians thrown in for good measure.
So the county’s registered voters are 47% Republican, 27% independent and 25% Democratic. The numbers reflect the steady rise of population and Republican registration in the north in a county once dominated by Democratic voters in the south.
Moreover, the county’s Republicans are more active than most when it comes to showing up at the polls.
Total voter turnout in Gila County was 39% — compared to a statewide average of 27%.
Among Gila County Republicans, 57% voted — spurred by a crowded field of primary candidates.
Gila County Democrats also beat the statewide average — with a 43% turnout, with far fewer contested races than on the Republican ticket.
The independents could have voted in either party’s primary by requesting a ballot or showing up at the polls — but only about 2% bothered.
The disconcerting message for both parties was that disengaged independents critical of both major parties now wield about a third of the vote — holding the balance of power in contested general election races.
The statewide election results in Gila County favored the candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump, providing bigger winning margins locally than the candidates enjoyed statewide.
The local results produced one exception to that rule — this one in the U.S. Senate race.
Statewide, Trump-endorsed businessman Blake Masters garnered 39% of the vote — compared to billionaire businessman Jim Lamon’s 29%.
But in Gila County, Lamon pulled 39% to Masters’ 35%, as of the ballot count on Wednesday.
Here’s a rundown of the Gila County Republican vote in assorted statewide elections — and how they differed from the statewide average.
Statewide:
Kari Lake: 46%
Karrin Taylor Robson: 44%
Gila County:
Kari Lake: 53%
Karrin Taylor Robson: 38%
Statewide:
Blake Masters: 39%
Jim Lamon: 29%
Mark Brnovich: 18%
Gila County:
Jim Lamon: 39%
Blake Masters: 35%
Mark Brnovich: 14%
Statewide:
Mark Finchem: 41%
Beau Lane: 25%
Gila County:
Mark Finchem: 49%
Beau Lane: 22%
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
