Congressman Paul Gosar’s on a wild roll.
For better — and worse.
Gosar got good news this week when Democrat David Lucier gave up his effort to qualify as a write-in candidate in Gosar’s redrawn Congressional District 9 — which is now nearly a bulletproof Republican seat.
More important, Gosar handily defeated four Republican challengers in the primary — all of whom thought he might be vulnerable after years of courting controversy.
Lucier was a Green Beret in Vietnam and is president of the Arizona Veterans & Military Leadership Alliance. He was inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame in 2009. He launched a write-in campaign after Gosar defeated his challengers in the primary, but Lucier couldn’t gather enough signatures to qualify before the deadline.
Before the redistricting, Gosar represented northern Gila County in Congress. Now, all of Rim Country and the White Mountains are in Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s District 2, who faces former Navy SEAL Eli Crane in the general election.
Gosar ordered
to pay legal feesGosar also this week lost a court case, when Yuma County Superior Court Judge Levi Gunderson awarded former Rep. Charlene Fernandez $75,000 in attorney’s fees. Gosar, Rep. Anthony Kern and Secretary of State candidate Rep. Mark Finchem had all sued Fernandez for libel.
The former Democratic leader of the House and 42 other Democrats wrote a letter asking the Justice Department to investigate three Republicans’ presence at the demonstrations on Jan. 6 that led briefly to the occupation of the Capitol building, several deaths and suspension of the certification of the 2020 presidential election.
The judge blasted Gosar and the others for filing a lawsuit “against a political opponent primarily for purposes of harassment.”
“Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander at one time credited Gosar as one of the forces behind the movement and Gosar himself later claimed credit for starting the “revolution.” At the time of the riots, Gosar was on the House floor opposing the certification of the Arizona election results on the claim that the election had been stolen as a result of hundreds of thousands of fraudulent ballots.
In another recent controversy, Gosar in a social media post vowed to “dismantle and eliminate the FBI” after federal agents searched former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago and retrieved boxes of documents — some of which were marked top secret.
Gosar falsely claims
vaccine causes miscarriagesGosar also claimed that the Pfizer COVID vaccine caused miscarriages in 44% of the pregnant women who got the shot, although the federal Food and Drug Administration, The World Health Organization the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention all concluded the vaccine is safe for pregnant women after reviewing all the clinical trial information. Several large-scale studies have also shown no link between the vaccine and miscarriages.
Gosar’s letter to constituents said that the federal government had covered up information from the clinical trials showing that out of 50 pregnant women who got the vaccine, 44% suffered miscarriages. He did not provide a source for his claim.
“You won’t hear this from the Fake News, but despite repeated assurances from Joe Biden that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe, a shocking analysis of COVID-19 vaccine data was released this week showing 44% of pregnant women taking part in a clinical trial suffered miscarriages,” said Gosar in the emailed letter to constituents.
The news service Reuters did a fact check on the circulating internet claim that the vaccine causes miscarriages in 44% of cases and concluded it was “false.”
The fact-checkers traced the claim to a blog post, that was subsequently withdrawn. The unidentified blogger pored through more than 3,600 pages of data on the clinical trials released by the FDA. The fact-checkers enlisted independent medical researchers to review the claim, including University of Toronto biostatistician Tony Panzarella. The review concluded the numbers came from a word search of the document for references to “pregnancy” and “miscarriage.” The search came up with 50 references to pregnancy and 22 references to miscarriages. The blogger divided 50 by 22 to get the miscarriage rate — even though both the numerator (50 pregnant women) and the denominator (22 miscarriages) were inaccurate.
The fact-checkers concluded the claim Gosar repeated was false. “The 44% figure purporting to represent the percentage of pregnancies lost among participants in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial is inaccurate. The blog’s author failed to take into account duplicate listings in the over-3,600-page document when calculating the numerator (number of miscarriages), while also using a denominator taken from a table that did not include all the pregnancies listed in the document.”
Several studies have found no evidence that the vaccine increases miscarriage rates.
For instance, a study of 13,000 women in Norway found “no evidence of an increased risk for early pregnancy loss after Covid-19 vaccination and adds to the findings from other reports supporting Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy,” according to the authors of the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in October 2021.
