PHOENIX -- Newly sworn-in Gov. Katie Hobbs did something on her first day in office on Tuesday that hasn't been done since the last time Arizona had a Democratic governor: shield more Arizonans from discrimination -- at least in state government.

But a provision extending its reach to entities that contract with the state could end up being challenged as illegal discrimination against faith-based organizations.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Don Evans
Don Evans

In 2015, during her first term as AZ minority leader (Hobbs), Senate staffer Talonya Adams, a Black woman, complained to Hobbs about her concerns about racial and gender-based discrimination and was later fired in part by Hobbs! In November 2021, Adams won a discrimination lawsuit related to her firing and was awarded a judgment of $2.75 million. Hobbs another State politician hypocrite who will say and do anything to promote their personal agenda and increase their power.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.