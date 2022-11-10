PHOENIX -- The question of who will be the next governor will likely come down to which voters waited until the last minute to drop off their early ballots.
And that could swing the election to Republican Kari Lake.
As of Thursday afternoon, Democrat Katie Hobbs had a 16,667-vote lead out of more than 1.9 million ballots counted so far.
Only thing is, there were still about 600,000 ballots yet to be counted at that time. And a big batch of those -- perhaps close to 290,000 -- were those day-of dropoffs which are among the last to be tallied.
What makes that significant is that some Republicans actually urged their supporters to do that.
That is based on baseless claims, going all the way back to the 2020 race, that election officials were monitoring the early votes as they came in to see how many fake ballots they would need to inject in the system to rig the election. The idea was to provide them with less time to do that.
But if GOP faithful followed through, a big chunk of those day-of dropoffs would skew to the benefit of Lake -- and, potentially, other Republican candidates whose vote tallies have been running behind those of Democrats.
"I think we all know how the majority of those people were going to vote,'' she said Thursday about those last-minute voters on the talk show run by conservative Charlie Kirk.
Lake did not accuse anyone of misconduct and trying to rig the final tallies. She said, though, there are reasons to raise questions about elections.
"They're not being run properly,'' Lake said.
"It's hurting our state, it's hurting our people, it's hurting the faith we have in our system,'' she said. "And we are going to reform it.''
In fact, she promised on her first day in office to call a special legislative session to make changes in election laws.
If nothing else, Lake said that the order in which results are released has been a conscious decision by election officials to "pour cold water on this movement'' and promote the idea trough a cooperative media that the "red wave'' that some Republicans including Donald Trump had forecast had fizzled.
Lake singled out Bill Gates, the chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, and County Recorder Stephen Richer for special criticism.
"They are controlling the narrative of election night in this great country and withholding and slow-rolling the results,'' she said. "I think it's despicable.''
But the way results are released hasn't been changed in years.
The first numbers -- the ones that are posted an hour after the polls close -- are ballots from people who mailed them in early enough so they could be processed and counted before Election Day. And the record has shown those early returns skew Democrat, even before the latest exhortations by some in the GOP to party faithful to wait until the last minute.
That's what enabled the first results to show Hobbs with 56.7% of the vote, a figure that was at 50.4% by Thursday afternoon.
Ditto the strong lead on election night for Kris Mayes, the Democratic contender for attorney general. But on Thursday her lead over Abe Hamadeh was just 7,590 votes.
And both Hobbs and Mayes could find themselves swamped if what's left to be counted breaks for their Republican foes by even 1 percentage point.
Other Republicans at the top of the ticket, however, would need a really strong GOP edge in the remaining votes to emerge successful.
Incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly was leading Republican Blake Masters by almost 100,000 votes on Thursday, with Democrat Adrian Fontes ahead of Mark Finchem by close to 94,000 in the race for secretary of state.
Those numbers also show that some people who voted for Lake and Hamadeh could not support Masters and Finchem.
What the vote totals mean is that something north of 57% of those ballots remaining to be counted, including those dropped off on Election Day, would need to include votes for Masters and Finchem for them to win.
By contrast, Republican Tom Horne already has a lead of about 4,400 votes over Kathy Hoffman in her bid for another term as state schools chief.
"We will change the way the system works,'' Lake said of election procedures. And she said she wants something like a task force "to investigate what went wrong.''
But then she wants systematic changes.
"I want one-day voting, frankly, to get as close to that as possible,'' she said.
"We vote for a whole month here and it's outrageous,'' Lake said. "We've got mail-in ballots floating around all over.''
But such a move could prove difficult to get approved, even assuming Republicans remain in control of the Legislature. That's because the system of no-excuse early voting, in place since the 1992 election, has proven wildly popular, amounting to close to 90% of the votes in 2022
Lake's criticism of the election system goes beyond what she believes is "slow rolling'' the results.
There also was the fact that some printers at 60 of Maricopa County's 223 polling places were not printing some ballots dark enough so that the scanners could accurate line them up to count the votes.
That resulted in about 17,000 voters instead having to drop their ballots into "door 3'' of the scanner to be counted later.
There also are concerns that some people, frustrated with the inability to scan their own ballots, never got to vote at all.
County officials eventually reset the settings on the printers. But the problem was not discovered until Election Day.
"We want to get to the bottom of how this happened so it never happens again,'' Lake said.
While Lake never specifically charged wrongdoing, that, however, wasn't the case with Trump. In a Twitter post Thursday, he chided election officials in Arizona who said they need at least until the end of the week to count ballots.
"They want more time to cheat!'' the former president said.
On Twitter: @azcapmedia
