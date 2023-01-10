PHOENIX — Abe Hamadeh wants the judge who threw out his challenge to the election returns in the race for attorney general to give him another chance to make his case.

Republican Hamadeh says the fact that Democrat Kris Mayes already has been sworn in is not only not a barrier to further court review but actually is a good thing for him. That because his attorneys are no longer working against the post-election deadline in state law to file and complete these legal actions and have the time to conduct a more thorough review of ballots.

