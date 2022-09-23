Tom Morrissey headshot

Tom Morrissey’s two terms have seen the passing of a Firewise code, an uptick in capital improvement projects and the launch of a homeless warming shelter. His No. 1 priority remains protecting the town from catastrophic wildfire.

 Morrissey for Mayor

Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey seeks two more years in office to finish what he started.

“This is my last term,” he said.

