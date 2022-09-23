Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey seeks two more years in office to finish what he started.
“This is my last term,” he said.
Morrissey’s background includes a term as the chair of the Arizona Republican Party, service as chief deputy for the U.S. Marshals Service — District of Arizona, chief of special investigations for the Department of Economic Security, and a small-business owner before he moved to Rim Country.
Morrissey swept into office in 2018, beating out Craig Swartwood. He brought with him a new council with a keen interest in finding out whether the town had defrauded the people. The new council members pushed for an investigation of all the spending on Payson’s C.C. Cragin pipeline, ended efforts to bring a private prep school to town and quickly came into conflict with the MHA Foundation.
The mayor says his relationships lie at the core of his success — particularly his close relationships with top political and business leaders throughout the state.
“When you bring the right people in the room, you get things done,” he said. “This has happened throughout my life.”
His two terms proved eventful. The town finally adopted a Firewise ordinance, invested in the resumption of street maintenance, finally saw the Forest Service begin thinning the C.C. Cragin watershed, reaped millions in federal pandemic funding, hired a new town manager, and began work on creating a new evacuation route and back door to Main Street.
But sometimes it seemed like for every accomplishment — Morrissey’s tenure spawned a fresh conflict.
He won an election for mayor, then faced a recall.
He connected with the community through public forums, but ended up in court with a harassment charge by a citizen who campaigned against him.
He sought to revitalize Main Street, but ended up embroiled in a legal battle with the largest nonprofit in town.
He championed a homeless warming center, but voted against higher density housing.
After two years of mingled progress and conflict, he lost his reliable council majority in 2020. His second term has seen a softened Morrissey, now operating without his four-vote majority. In the first round of voting this year, he faced a challenge from a slate organized by his one-time ally council member Jim Ferris.
Instead, Morrissey and Vice Mayor Chris Higgins proved the top vote-getters — sending them into the November runoff.
One of Morrissey’s greatest accomplishments is passing a Firewise brush-clearing ordinance, which previous mayors had never managed to push through.
His sympathy for the homeless facilitated the birth of the warming center, an access point for those struggling to find resources while eating a hot meal.
Morrissey championed another evacuation route with the proposed Green Valley Parkway. The road is now slogging through the NEPA process. The route would ultimately connect Green Valley Park and Main Street with the Event Center. It would also provide an emergency escape route in case of an approaching wildfire for a portion of the town.
After the closure of Taylor Pool, Morrissey entered conversations with the MHA Foundation about building a community center and indoor aquatic center. The move toward cooperation represented a big shift from the confrontation and accusations that had marked the relationship in his first term.
Morrissey now says he’s focused on reeling in some federal infrastructure money to pay for transportation upgrades and storm-water management.
“The genesis of this came from when I first got into office. One of the things I got the most complaints about was flooding,” he said.
He’s planted the idea of federal funding to solve the problem with Senator Kyrsten Sinema, despite coming from opposite sides of the political aisle.
“There is money, but we need to get it,” said Morrissey.
He intends to make the town “a business-friendly environment.”
“I would like something to happen in the future ... have an ambassador to take a business through the processes,” said Morrissey. “The thing is, I work for you. And I mean that. I try to get that across to everybody.”
