PHOENIX -- The chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors says there's a simple answer for those upset about the time it takes to count ballots and report results.
Remove some Election Day options for voters.
The comments from Bill Gates come as Arizonans are waiting to see whether the "red wave'' of Republican victories is still possible. Some GOP contenders, led by gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, contend that the last votes to be counted will have such a large Republican edge as to wipe out the leads that Democrats have so far taken.
But data available Friday showed Democrats continuing to improve those leads, some perhaps to the point where even if the last ballots to be counted -- the early ballots dropped off on Election Day -- do break for Republican candidates.
In the best positions are incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly who is up by nearly 115,000 votes over Republican challenger Blake Masters, and Democrat Adrian Fontes whose lead over Mark Finchem for secretary of state was more than 109,000.
More tenuous is the margin of Democrat Katie Hobbs who was up by fewer than 27,000 votes over Lake.
Democrat Kris Mayes was ahead of Abe Hamadeh in the race for attorney general by about 16,000, with incumbent schools chief Kathy Hoffman leading Republican Tom Horne by fewer than 4,000 votes.
Gates acknowledged that the county has come under criticism because it is not expected to have final vote tallies until early this coming week.
That, in turn, has led to conspiracy theories that there may be some behind-the-scenes manipulation. If nothing else, it has caused Lake to charge that officials in the state's largest county are deliberately delaying the counting of ballots that would favor Republican candidates.
And some Republicans, to back claims of slow counting or just incompetence, are pointing out that voters in Florida pretty much knew the outcome of major races shortly after the polls closed.
"Florida's a beautiful state,'' Gates said. "Love Disney World, love going down there.''
But he said the comparison isn't valid.
"Florida does not allow for mail-in ballots to be dropped off at voting locations on Election Day,'' Gates said.
Arizona does. And County Recorder Stephen Richer said the practice has exploded.
In 2014, he said, there were just 112,000 of these day-of ballots.
By last year it had ballooned to 172,000,'' Richer said. And this year the number hit 290,000.
Pima County reported about 44,000 of those "late early'' ballots this year.
Richer said these ballots have to be reviewed, including matching signatures and verifying that the ballot in the envelope matches the information on the outside. But he said the priority for staffers on Election Day is the process the ballots that actually were voted at the polling places.
There are other differences.
"Florida early voting closes the Sunday before Election Day,'' Gates said. Not the case here, where people can bring ballots in to voting centers or county offices or put in drop boxes even on Monday, creating another batch of ballots that can't be counted until after Election Day.
And there's something else.
When a signature on a ballot envelope doesn't match what election officials have on file, they reach out to the voter to "cure'' the problem by verifying that they are actually the people who cast the vote.
In Arizona, that can occur up to seven days after the election. In Florida, by contrast, voters have just two days to fix the problem.
So would Richer recommend that lawmakers scrap those day-of ballots?
"When we're in the process that we currently are, it sure would be nice to have had those a few days earlier,'' he said.
And Richer said his office told voters what they needed to do to ensure that their votes were part of the first tally that was an hour after the polls closed.
"I noted this every single day of the month of October that if you get your ballot back to us before the weekend it would be part of the 8 p.m. result,'' he said.
Such a change is not out of the question.
"I believe Florida provides a good model to follow,'' said Warren Petersen. The Gilbert Republican was just selected by his caucus to be Senate president for the coming two years.
"They are much bigger and have results night of,'' he said.
