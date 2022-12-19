Mark Finchem

Republican Secretary of State Candidate Mark Finchem has filed a lawsuit disputing the outcome of the election.

 Capital Media Services

PHOENIX -- A judge is questioning whether a laundry list of allegations by Mark Finchem about the general election provide any legal basis at all for his request she set aside the election he lost for secretary of state to Adrian Fontes.

And she could impose financial penalties on Finchem and his attorney if she ultimately finds his arguments legally frivolous

