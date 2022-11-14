election drop boxes

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled that Clean Elections USA is confusing voters, who think it's linked to the Arizona Clean Elections Commission. The group posted people to watch ballot drop boxes and sent out sometimes violent messages on social media.

 DJ Craig

PHOENIX -- Clean Elections USA has been ordered to immediately stop using its name in Arizona.

In a new ruling, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney said the organization is not just confusing Arizonans with its name but is causing actual damage to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission. He said the activities of the organization and its founder, Melody Jennings, have resulted in calls and emails "from angry members of the public who were confused'' and who assumed that it was the commission that was directing people to watch the drop boxes to look for people submitting multiple ballots.

