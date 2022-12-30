Borrelli

Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, on the floor of the Senate in 2020.

 Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

Gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake and the unsuccessful Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General Abraham Hamadeh have both recently met with failed lawsuits to overturn election results. A judge has also tossed out another bid to challenge the results of the governor’s race by the incoming state Senate majority leader Sonny Borrelli.

Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, claimed that Maricopa County illegally uses computers to review signatures on ballot envelopes.

